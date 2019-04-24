West overpowers Springdale Har-Ber in four innings

CENTERTON -- It's been a good week already for Bentonville West.

The Lady Wolverines erupted for 10 runs in the third inning and defeated Springdale Har-Ber 15-0 Tuesday in 6A-West Conference action at the Wolverines softball and baseball complex.

Senior Emma Wood struck out eight and was credited with a no-hitter in a game that was called in the fourth inning because of the 10-run rule.

Wood's performance came a day after she pitched seven innings in a 6-5 victory over Rogers High in a makeup game.

"We had a big game (Monday) and we didn't need a letdown today," West coach Anthony Cantrell said. "I wanted to throw Emma on back-to-back days to see if she's ready to do that in the state tournament. She came out and did a good job. We're starting to swing the bats 1-to-9, and that's pleasing."

West will face Rogers Heritage and Van Buren before its anticipated showdown at home against Bentonville High on May 2. The two are tied for first place in the league standings.

Ryen Rassi hit a three-run home run and Alyssa Cordell followed with a two-run home run to give West (19-3, 10-1) a 14-0 lead over Har-Ber (7-13, 3-8). Madison Johnson had a triple in the inning while Johnson, Sydney Sneed, and Hallie Wacaser provided doubles for the Lady Wolverines.

Wacaser dumped a hit down the right-field line to drive in two runs.

West held a 4-0 lead on only two hits after two. Honesty Holt had a two-run double in the second inning after the Lady Wolverines were helped in the first by an error, a walk, and batters who were hit by a pitched ball.

West batted around in the third inning when Johnson contributed a double and triple to the uprising.

"We just got Madison back," Cantrell said. "She hurt her knee on spring break. Her bat really helps and it's a team thing right now. In order for us to achieve our goals, it's got to be one for all and all for one."

Springdale Har-Ber^000^0^--^0^0^3

Bentonville West^22(10)^1^--^15^11^0

Swaffar and Smith; Wood and Rassi. W -- Wood L -- Swaffar HR -- Rassi, Cordell.

Bentonville High 20, Fayetteville 1

Morgan Nelson belted a pair of home runs and Cailey Cochran added another one as Bentonville rolled to a win at Fayetteville.

The Lady Tigers (15-5, 10-1) already had a 4-0 lead when Cochran hit a two-run home run in the third inning. Nelson hit a three-run shot as part of a four-run fourth, then added a two-run blast as Bentonville scored 10 runs in the fifth.

Jenna Wildeman had three hits and drove in four runs for Bentonville. McKenzie Vaughan, meanwhile, threw a two-hitter over five innings and struck out 11 Fayetteville batters.

Rogers High 13, Springdale High 0

Courtney Storey went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in a run to lead the Lady Mounties to the run-rule win.

Keylan Melvin tossed a one-hitter over five innings to pick up the win. She struck out nine and did not walk a batter. Emma Kate Jackson and Jasmine Gonzalez added two hits each. Journee Zite and Jordan Jeffery drove in two runs each.

Rogers Heritage 6, Van Buren 4

The Lady War Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good and held on for the win.

Heritage took advantage of two Van Buren errors in the second to take a 4-2 lead. Kayla Paulo did the rest, pitching the complete-game two-hitter.

Paulo allowed four runs (two earned). She struck out five and walked eight. Anna Lee went 2-for-3 and scored a run, while Allyson Fultz and Rylee Miller both doubled and drove in a run. Leah Wilkins drove in two runs for the Lady Pointers.

