1 killed in North Little Rock shooting, police say

Authorities were investigating a deadly shooting in North Little Rock Thursday. - Photo by Tommy Metthe

A shooting resulted in the death of a man Thursday morning in North Little Rock.

Officers responded at 11:05 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of W. 18th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, Sgt. Amy Cooper said. The man was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and died later, Cooper said.

Police have not released the name of the victim because family have not been notified.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.