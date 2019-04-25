Democrat-Gazette NFL first-round mock draft

1.) ARIZONA CARDINALS

PICK QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma COMMENT While the Cardinals already have a QB (Josh Rosen), they’ll take the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner to work with new Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

2.) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

PICK DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State COMMENT The Ohio State standout is the best defensive player in this year’s draft.

3.) NEW YORK JETS

PICK DL Quinnen Williams, Alabama COMMENT In a division where they face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots twice a season, having a pass rush is a must.

4.) OAKLAND RAIDERS

PICK DT Ed Oliver, Houston COMMENT The Raiders have three picks in the first round, and they’ll use their first one on the 2017 Outland Trophy winner.

5.) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PICK LB Devin White, LSU COMMENT New defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will love having this former LSU Tiger on his unit.

6.) NEW YORK GIANTS

PICK LB Josh Allen, Kentucky COMMENT Giants GM Dave Gettleman wants to improve a defense that ranked 23rd in scoring defense last season. He picks up the 2018 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

7.) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

PICK OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida COMMENT Jacksonville will stay in-state to find some help on the offensive line.

8.) DETROIT LIONS

PICK TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa COMMENT The Hawkeyes star will start from Day One in the Motor City and will be beneficial for QB Matthew Stafford.

9.) BUFFALO BILLS

PICK OL Jonah Williams, Alabama COMMENT QB Josh Allen needs protection in upstate New York.

10.) DENVER BRONCOS

PICK LB Devin Bush, Michigan COMMENT New Coach Vic Fangio knows defense, so the Broncos will go for one of the Big Ten Conference’s most consistent players.

11.) CINCINNATI BENGALS

PICK QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State COMMENT Andy Dalton may be on the way out soon, and the Bengals will choose the popular Buckeyes standout.

12.) GREEN BAY PACKERS

PICK TE Noah Fant, Iowa COMMENT This will be the second Iowa tight end drafted in the first round this year.

13.) MIAMI DOLPHINS

PICK DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson COMMENT The best defensive line in college football sees its first selection of the draft by the Dolphins.

14.) ATLANTA FALCONS

PICK EDGE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State COMMENT Falcons Coach Dan Quinn is never one to let a pass rusher go by.

15.) WASHINGTON REDSKINS

PICK QB Drew Lock, Missouri COMMENT You never know what Redskins owner Daniel Snyder will do, but the quarterback position is one the Redskins need to solidify sooner rather than later.

16.) CAROLINA PANTHERS

PICK OT Andre Dillard, Washington State COMMENT Protecting Cam Newton is a must for the Panthers.

17.) NEW YORK GIANTS

(FROM CLEVELAND)

PICK QB Daniel Jones, Duke COMMENT It’s time to start thinking about the Giants’ future post-Eli Manning.

18.) MINNESOTA VIKINGS

PICK C Garrett Bradbury, N.C. State COMMENT The Vikings’ offensive line has to improve or else they’ll miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

19.) TENNESSEE TITANS

PICK DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson COMMENT A fine replacement for former defensive end/linebacker Brian Orakpo.

20.) PITTSBURGH STEELERS

PICK CB Greedy Williams, LSU COMMENT The Steelers’ secondary will be improved with the addition of one of the top cornerbacks in the draft.

21.) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

PICK DL Rashan Gary, Michigan COMMENT The Seahawks will help make up for the loss of Frank Clark with Gary, who, like Clark, also played at Michigan.

22.) BALTIMORE RAVENS

PICK WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma COMMENT QB Lamar Jackson will have this former Oklahoma Sooner at his disposal.

23.) HOUSTON TEXANS

PICK OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma COMMENT Texans QB DeShaun Watson was sacked 62 times in 2018, so Ford would provide immediate help up front.

24.) OAKLAND RAIDERS

(FROM CHICAGO)

PICK RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama COMMENT Jacobs will be the Raiders’ featured back early.

25.) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PICK DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame COMMENT Philadelphia needs help at defensive tackle, especially with the retirement of Haloti Ngata.

26.) INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

PICK DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State COMMENT Some teams will be cautious about drafting Simmons because of his ACL injury, but the Colts can afford to wait for him to recover.

27.) OAKLAND RAIDERS

(FROM DALLAS)

PICK TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama COMMENT The Raiders wrap up their three-pick first-round with Smith, who caught 7 TDs for Alabama last season.

28.) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PICK CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple COMMENT No doubt, the best name of any draft prospect in 2019.

29.) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

(FROM KANSAS CITY)

PICK WR N’Keal Harry, Arizona State COMMENT The NFL’s highest-paid QB, Russell Wilson, could use another deep threat in Seattle.

30.) GREEN BAY PACKERS

(FROM NEW ORLEANS)

PICK OL Greg Little, Mississippi COMMENT The Packers have several needs after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, but offensive line is an area that really needs help.

31.) LOS ANGELES RAMS

PICK DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson COMMENT Consider Lawrence the replacement for Ndamukong Suh.

32.) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PICK WR Hakeem Butler, Iowa State COMMENT With the retirement of TE Rob Gronkowski, Butler, 6-5, 227 pounds, would be a nice red-zone option for Tom Brady.