Documents: Little Rock officer said he 'blacked out' during man's fatal shooting

This screen shot from a Feb. 22 Little Rock police dashboard-camera video shows officer Charles Starks firing his weapon beside the car driven by Bradley Blackshire as the car begins moving.

The Little Rock Police Department released its investigative report into a police officer who fatally shot 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire during a Feb. 22 traffic stop, with documents showing the officer telling investigators he “blacked out” and couldn’t remember key parts of the shooting.

The documents obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Thursday come days after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against Officer Charles Starks, who repeatedly shot his gun into Blackshire’s car during a traffic stop near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road.

Prosecutors on Friday cleared Starks of any criminal charges, affirming his use of force was justified because Blackshire accelerated toward the officer.

Video released weeks ahead of the decision shows Starks firing at least 15 times into the car, including while the car continued to move as Starks lay on the hood, still shooting.

Blackshire died at the scene.

Investigative files containing interviews with Starks after the shooting state he recalled the vehicle striking his leg, and Starks acknowledged the car wasn’t accelerating violently before he began shooting.

He could not recall when or how he ended up on Blackshire’s car, but said he felt he was going to be run over and killed.

“Officer Starks stated there was a period of time he did not remember or had blacked out,” the report said.

Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to criminally charge Starks, saying in a letter that “the use of deadly force by Mr. Blackshire was as imminent as a stepped on accelerator and no different from a pulled trigger."

Police recovered a handgun in Blackshire's car, and his passenger, Desaray Clarke, told officers he had a gun after she was handcuffed, documents show. Police have said officers stopped Blackshire after the rental Nissan Altima he was driving was flagged as being stolen.

Disciplinary reports show Starks had several complaints lodged against him that led to more than two week's worth of suspensions.

The department relieved Starks of police duty days after the shooting, stripping him of his badge and gun and the ability to do any police work.

He has remained on the city’s payroll during the duration of the investigation.

The shooting and decision to later not charge Starks have prompted a handful of demonstrations around the city calling for Starks to be fired and charged in the deadly shooting.

Following the completion of an internal review of Starks' actions, which will determine whether he violated any departmental policies, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Chief Keith Humphrey will make a decision on whether to take any disciplinary action.

Blackshire’s family and supporters have rallied multiple times, demanding the swift release of dash camera video of the shooting, as well as Starks' prosecution.

The shooting has renewed policy pushes for officer body cameras and a citizen review board to oversee the police department.

Both are efforts Scott has previously pledged to enact.

The U.S. Department of Justice is also conducting a civil rights review of the shooting, at the request of the mayor’s office. A timetable hasn’t been set for the completion of that review.

