Fishing hot spots

LAKE MAUMELLE Bass fishing is good at 3-8 feet and 16-20 feet with chatterbaits, crankbaits, jerkbaits, drop-shots and swimbaits. White bass are biting Rooster Tails, jerkbaits and rattle baits on flats in the afternoon. Crappie are biting jigs and minnows at 3-8 feet and 12-16 feet.

LAKE NORFORK Bass fishing is good near the shoreline at dawn and dusk with soft plastic jerkbaits such as flukes and Bass Assassins, and with hard jerkbaits near submerged brush. Soft plastic centipedes, crawdads and worms are also working from shoreline brush out to about 20 feet. Crappie are biting small Flicker Minnows and Flicker Shad crankbaits. Firetiger is best before the sun hits the water or on cloudy days. Pearl silver is better on sunny days. Crappie are suspended at 10-30 feet in coves.

LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is excellent off the shore with spinnerbaits and junebug plastic worms. Crappie are biting minnows and white/chartreuse jigs around green cypress trees. Catfish are biting cut bait, worms and large minnows on yo-yos and trotlines. Bream are biting worms and crickets.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

