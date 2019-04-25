Former Hogs QB hired by Bulldogs

Fayetteville High School will have a former Arkansas Razorback leading its football program this fall.

Casey Dick, who was a quarterback for the University of Arkansas and a head coach at Van Buren in 2018, will be the next head coach at Fayetteville, the school announced Wednesday.

The hiring is pending approval by the Fayetteville school board tonight.

“Coaching the Fayetteville Bulldogs is a dream destination job for me,” Dick said in a news release. “My daughter is currently enrolled in Fayetteville Public Schools, and I have been connected to Fayetteville since my time at the University of Arkansas playing for the Razorbacks. I hope to provide stability and affect generations of Fayetteville kids as well as provide a unified culture for all of the Fayetteville community.”

Dick did not return phone messages from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

Dick, 32, will replace Billy Dawson, a three-time state championship coach at Nashville who resigned April 15 after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

He will be the Bulldogs’ fourth head coach in five seasons. Daryl Patton resigned after 13 seasons in May 2016, then Bill Blankenship coached for a season in 2016 before accepting a head coaching position at Owasso, Okla.

Stability is one of the keys Fayetteville Athletic Director Steve Janski wanted from whoever was going to be the Bulldogs’ coach.

“Stability is so key for us, especially for our kids,” Janski said. “The kids want to see the leadership be here for a while.”

Janski said more than 30 people applied for the position. He said that by 10 p.m. April 15, it was a “who’s who” showing interest in the job.

Nine days later, Fayetteville made the call on Dick.

“Where he lacked in experience, he more than made up in passion, and his innovative and out-of-the-box ways not only in leadership and football, but in student relations,” Janski said. “It was fascinating to hear him talk and relate to students and faculty.”

Van Buren went 4-7 in 2018, with victories over Alma, Rogers, Rogers Heritage and a forfeited victory against Spring-dale Har-Ber. The Pointers lost at Fort Smith Northside in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. In the school’s previous three seasons, Van Buren was 4-26.

Before being hired at Van Buren, Dick, an Allen, Texas, native, was the offensive coordinator at Bentonville West for the school’s first two seasons in 2016 and 2017. He also has served as an assistant at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas.

When Bentonville West defeated Fayetteville 38-28 in 2017, Janski came away with a better appreciation for the Wolverines for what they did to the then-two-time defending Class 7A state champions.

“I didn’t enjoy losing to them, but I was very impressed with what they did offensively,” Janski said. “What he did at Bentonville West was very impressive to us.”

At Arkansas, Dick was a two-year starter for Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino. He passed for 5,856 yards and 47 touchdowns with the Razorbacks, and led the team to a Cotton Bowl appearance in the 2007 season.

With Patton and Blankenship, the Bulldogs won five Class 7A state championships (2007, 2011, 2012 and 2015 under Patton, and 2016 under Blankenship). Fayetteville lost in the Class 7A quarterfinals in 2017 and 2018 at Bryant under Dawson.

Janski believes the Bulldogs will be among the state’s top teams in 2019.

“We play in an extremely tough conference,” Janski said. “We’ll be very competitive.”

High school football coaching changes

SCHOOL NEW COACH PREVIOUS COACH

Bald Knob Lynn Garner Randy Johnston

Beebe Chris Gunter John Shannon

Bigelow Luke Starks Jeff Starks

Cabot Scott Reed Mike Malham

Charleston Ricky May Greg Kendrick

Corning Larry Treadway Joey Moseley

Des Arc Tyler Paschal Drake Widener

El Dorado Steven Jones Scott Reed

Fayetteville Casey Dick Billy Dawson

Foreman Adrian Ivory Mark King

Fouke Trent Wilson Trent Wilson*

Fountain Lake Brandon Barbaree JD Plumlee

Gosnell Lewis Earnest Brandon Barbaree

Hackett Michael Meador Lonnie Hester

Hampton TBD Wes Ables

Huntsville Matt Williams Randy Barnhill

Johnson Co. Westside TBD Nick Brill

Junction City Brad Smith Steven Jones

Magnolia Mark King John Panter

Malvern JD Plumlee Mike Scarborough

Marshall TBD Joseph Morse

Mills Cortez Lee Patrick Russell

Monticello TBD Robbie Coplin

Mount Ida Zack Wuichet Michael White

Parkers Chapel Elliot Jacobs Jacob Midyett

Pine Bluff Rod Stinson Bobby Bolding

Riverview Drake Widener Larry Davison*

Rogers Heritage Steve Hookfin Tony Travis

Rose Bud Greg Tibbitt Scotty Starkey

Van Buren Crosby Tuck Casey Dick

Walnut Ridge Jeff Blake Larry Treadway

Western Yell County Kodi Hamlin Chris Morphis

White Hall Bobby Bolding Mike Vaughn

*Interim NOTE Send any news/additions to jmuck@arkansasonline.com