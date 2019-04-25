Grad transfer guard planning Arkansas visit

Idaho State fired coach Bill Evans in late March, and because of that guard Brandon Boyd is exploring his options, and Arkansas is in the mix.

Boyd, 6-1, earned honorable mention All-Big Sky honors in 2018-19 after averaging 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 41 percent from the field and 29 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

He has averaged 13.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three years at Idaho State. Boyd and coach Eric Musselman have been in communication.

“(He’s) telling me they are very excited about me,” Boyd said.

Boyd, who’s also considering staying at Idaho State, would be a graduate transfer and eligible to play next season. He has visited California Baptist and has his eyes on Arkansas and a Pac 12 school.

“Still trying to figure out dates for a Washington State visit,” he said.

He’s looking at visiting Fayetteville soon.

“Hopefully a visit will be happening in the next two weeks,” Boyd said.

Boyd’s talks with Musselman have impressed him.

“He’s a really good coach, and knows a lot about the game of basketball,” Boyd said.

Musselman’s offense allows players freedom and puts an emphasis on 3-point shooting. He inherited a program that was one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation and saw steady improvement while in Reno.

“His style from Nevada was very intriguing,” Boyd said. “Fast pace, high tempo, lots of turnovers defensively and free-flowing offense.”

Boyd is planning to make a decision in the next couple of weeks.