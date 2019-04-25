Little Rock housing authority didn't follow program requirements, report says

Former Metropolitan Housing Alliance Executive Director Rodney Forte, right, speaks during a meeting of the Little Rock Housing Authority Board in this file photo. At left, is board chairman Kenyon Lowe Sr.

A federal report released Thursday says that the Little Rock housing authority did not administer its switch from public housing to Section 8 properly.

The report, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Office of Inspector General, outlines five major findings and recommends five remedies to problems at the local agency.

All of the findings are related to the Metropolitan Housing Alliance's conversion from public housing to Section 8 under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program.

The program, which has expanded under President Donald Trump's administration, allows the public agencies to partner with private companies. Companies contract to refurbish aging housing stock and often take over the day-to-day management of the apartments.

The Little Rock agency agreed to rehabilitate nine locations with a total of 787 households. The estimated cost was set at just over $96.5 million, according to the federal report.

The report states that the Little Rock agency did not ensure timely completion of the conversions, properly account for predevelopment costs or resolve a conflict of interest. It goes on to say that financial management staff didn't provide financial oversight of the RAD program and that the board and executive staff didn't communicate effectively.

The agency was previously designated as "troubled" because of the RAD transition, and the review began because of “concern about the amount of funds that the Authority had spent on RAD program predevelopment costs” from the Little Rock Office of Public and Indian Housing.

The inspector general’s report recommended that the Little Rock Public and Indian Housing director require the agency to make a plan to close its remaining projects, “support or repay” $1,925,814 in predevelopment costs, implement more financial control, develop a procedure to deal with conflicts of interest and require the executive management team to provide oversight of the RAD program.

Investigators examined the Little Rock agency's dealings from January 2015 through July 2018.

Agency officials weren’t immediately available for comment.

