Northwest Arkansas man killed after rollover crash

A Northwest Arkansas man was killed after his pickup ran off of a highway Thursday morning and rolled over, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said Randall Hooten, 34, was traveling along Arkansas 221 around 5 a.m. near Berryville when the crash happened.

Police said Hooten’s Ford Ranger veered off the road and rolled over before ejecting him.

Hooten, a Berryville resident, suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle wreck.

Police noted no other injuries in a preliminary report, which listed rainy weather and wet roads at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 129 people were killed in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.