FOOTBALL

Roethlisberger extended

The Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the two-time Super Bowl winner, agreed to terms on a contract extension Wednesday that will keep Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. Roethlisberger had been set to enter the final year of a contract he signed in 2015. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Roethlisberger figures to get a significant pay bump over the $12 million he was due (with a $23 million cap hit) in 2019. Roethlisberger, who turned 36 last month, is coming off the finest statistical season of his 15-year career. His 5,129 yards passing led the NFL and his 34 touchdown passes broke his own franchise mark. Yet his once-solid relationship with wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared to deteriorate during a late slide that culminated in a 9-6-1 finish, a swoon that caused the Steelers to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Brown is now with the Oakland Raiders.

Chiefs' Hill not charged

A Kansas district attorney has declined to charge Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a crime in a domestic incident that involved his fiance and their 3-year-old child. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Wednesday that "we believe a crime has occurred, however, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed this crime." Police were called to the home of Hill and Crystal Espinal twice last month, and investigators determined their child had been injured. Howe said there will be "continued involvement by state officials," but declined to discuss the health of the child.

Ravens' kicker extended

All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker has signed a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens through 2023, the team announced Wednesday. Tucker, 29, was set to become a free agent after the 2019 season. His four-year extension is worth $23.05 million, including $12.5 million fully guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus, according to ESPN. The deal is the richest ever for a kicker. Tucker, a former undrafted free agent who in 2016 became the NFL's highest-paid kicker, is the most accurate kicker in league history (90.1 percent) and the only one with a field-goal accuracy above 90 percent. He's a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro.

BASEBALL

Guerrero Jr. gets call

The Toronto Blue Jays will promote top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Manager Charlie Montoyo announced the move after Toronto lost to San Francisco 4-0 on Wednesday. The Blue Jays are off today. Toronto had not announced a corresponding roster move as of Wednesday night. Major League Baseball's Twitter feed posted an image of Guerrero swinging Toronto's landmark CN Tower as if it were a baseball bat, under the caption, "It's happening!" Guerrero went 2 for 5 with a home run for Class AAA Buffalo on Wednesday. It marked the first time he had played three consecutive games at Buffalo. Guerrero missed the start of the season after an oblique injury in spring training. Guerrero hit .367 with 3 home runs and 8 RBI in 8 games at Class AAA. Following their weekend series with the Athletics, the Blue Jays head to Los Angeles to face the Angels, the team Guerrero's father starred with for six seasons.

TENNIS

Nadal advances

Rafael Nadal recovered from a slow start to defeat Leonard Mayer 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 and advance to the third round of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday, keeping alive his streak of never losing consecutive matches on clay. The second-ranked Nadal was coming off defeat to Fabio Fognini in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Open last week. An 11-time champion in Barcelona, Nadal will next play fellow Spaniard David Ferrer. Ferrer, 37, who is playing in Barcelona for the last time, defeated 15th-seeded Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-1 in his second-round match. The top-seeded Nadal squandered three set points in the first set, including two in the tiebreaker after exchanging breaks late in the set. He rebounded quickly by breaking Mayer's serve in the first game of the second set, then cruised to victory against the 63rd-ranked Argentine. Fognini won't be able to add to his Monte Carlo victory after withdrawing from the Barcelona tournament because of a hamstring injury. Seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the third round by defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, while American Mackenzie McDonald advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over 11th-seeded Gilles Simon.

ATP Finals moving

The ATP Finals is moving to the Italian city of Turin in 2021. Turin will host the tennis event for five years through 2025, succeeding current host London. The tournament will be played inside the PalaAlpitour, a 15,000-seat multi-purpose arena built to host hockey games during the 2006 Turin Olympics. Along with Turin, the other cities that bid for the event included London, Singapore, Tokyo and Manchester, England. Held each November, the ATP Finals is the season-ending event for the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams. Italy also recently began hosting the Next Gen Finals, a year-end event for the best under-21 players. That tournament is in Milan. The Next Gen Finals and the ATP Finals are held on back-to-back weeks, which will create a Milan-Turin focal point for the sport. The tournament will boast a record prize purse of $14.5 million in 2021, the ATP said. Turin will become the 15th different host city of the ATP Finals since the tournament's inception in 1970.

SOCCER

Gold Cup prep starts soon

The U.S. men's national soccer team will begin preparations for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in Washington late next month, conducting an extended training camp in the metro area before hosting Jamaica in a June 5 friendly at Audi Field. The U.S. Soccer Federation finalized the plans this week. Fox Sports 1 and UniMas will carry the match, which is listed as a 6 p.m. Central start. The game will mark the first appearance by a U.S. squad at D.C. United's 20,000-seat stadium, which opened last summer. The United States boasts a 15-2-8 record and 41-16 goal differential against Jamaica. The Americans will open training camp on or around May 27, play at Audi Field, then move to Cincinnati for a June 9 tuneup against Venezuela at Nippert Stadium, temporary home to MLS's FC Cincinnati. Under new Coach Gregg Berhalter, the United States is 3-0-1 this year as part of the rebuilding efforts after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. As an official competition, which also falls after European league seasons have ended, Berhalter will have the freedom to summon any player for Gold Cup, as well as for the FIFA fixture window from June 3 to 11. His young core includes Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie from German Bundesliga clubs.

Sports on 04/25/2019