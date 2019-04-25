Offender arrested on porn charges

A Little Rock registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant led to the finding of multiple child-pornography images on his phone, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers and FBI agents executed a search warrant on Bryan Scott Shannon, 51, on Tuesday at his residence at 17 Oak Point Court and found multiple depictions of child pornography on his phone, the report said.

Shannon was in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening without bail on charges of possession and distribution or receipt of child pornography, according to the report and the jail's roster.

Fight over cookie leads to LR arrest

During a heated argument over a cookie, a Little Rock woman hit another woman in the face with a coffee cup, cutting the woman's forehead, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Tracy Murray, 50, on a charge of second-degree battery after a 55-year-old woman who was bleeding from a cut on her forehead said Murray assaulted her with a coffee cup, the report said. Witnesses told police the two women were fighting over a cookie.

Murray was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.

Police say threats heard; man jailed

A North Little Rock police officer saw a man walking across a yard yelling that he was going to "kill you," an arrest report said.

Anthony Derek Gaines, 38, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening after an officer watched him walking across the front lawn of 31 Neal Place and yelling threats at another man, the report said.

Gaines was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Wednesday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 04/25/2019