Police: Drugs eater wanted in homicide

An Oklahoma man wanted in a February homicide was recovering Wednesday at an Arkansas hospital after eating narcotics that were in his car during a traffic stop the previous night, police said.

The El Dorado Police Department said officers arrested Cheo McCoy, 44, of Oklahoma City during a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of North Smith Street.

El Dorado police spokesman Lt. Christopher Lutman said McCoy gave officers a fake name and that they found drug paraphernalia, as well as K2 -- a synthetic form of marijuana -- in his vehicle. Police said they believe McCoy ingested drugs either before or during the stop.

Lutman said that shortly after officials booked McCoy into the Union County jail, he began having medical problems.

"He went downhill real quick," the spokesman said.

Police later learned that McCoy was named in an arrest warrant stemming from the shooting death of Matt Bowens, 39, at an Oklahoma City apartment Feb. 10.

Other than some pain, Lutman said, McCoy was "on the uphill swing," was awake and was speaking to officers in the hospital Wednesday morning.

McCoy also faces El Dorado-area charges of giving a false name to police and drug possession, police said.

Lutman said authorities are working with officials in Oklahoma to arrange for McCoy's return there.

State Desk on 04/25/2019