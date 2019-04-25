Police: Man seriously injured in North Little Rock shooting

A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after a man he lives with allegedly shot him inside their North Little Rock home Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to the 4200 block of Coral Street where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Medical crews brought the victim to UAMS Medical Center where he continued receiving treatment early Thursday morning, police said. His condition was unknown, but authorities described his injuries as "life-threatening."

Officials said officers interviewed and later arrested 69-year-old Charles C. Leavy, who’s suspected of firing a gun inside the home.

Authorities charged Leavy with first-degree battery.

Police said Leavy and the 60-year-old he allegedly shot live at the same home, but it wasn’t immediately known what led to the shooting.

Leavy remained at the Pulaski County jail Thursday with bond not yet set ahead of a morning court appearance.

Records didn't list an attorney representing Leavy to comment on the charges.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.