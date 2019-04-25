Rockets end Jazz's season

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) during the first half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball playoff series, in Houston, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON -- James Harden scored 26 points, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Utah Jazz 100-93 on Wednesday night to win their first-round playoff series 4-1.

The Rockets advanced to the Western Conference semifinals for the third consecutive season.

Ricky Rubio cut Houston's lead to 94-93 on a jump shot with about a minute left. P.J. Tucker missed two free throws, but he grabbed a loose ball seconds later and was fouled again. This time he made both shots to make it 96-93.

Harden blocked a shot by Ruby Gobert on Utah's next possession, and he made two free throws to extend the lead to 98-93 with 38 seconds left.

Donovan Mitchell, who was 4 of 22 from the floor, missed a three-pointer after that. Chris Paul added two more free throws to secure the victory.

The Rockets were helped by a solid game from Clint Capela, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

After scoring 31 points to lead Utah to the victory in Game 4, Mitchell managed 12 points on a night he missed all nine of his three-point attempts.

Harden struggled to get going early and didn't score in the first quarter. After missing his 7 seven shots and 11 of his first 12 attempts, he found a rhythm.

Royce O'Neal came off the bench to lead Utah with 18 points, Rubio had 17 and Jae Crowder added 15.

The Jazz opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 77-75 lead with nine minutes left. Rubio had two steals and a basket to help Utah go on top.

Houston ended its scoring drought after that, scoring the next five points, capped by a three-point play from Harden to make it 80-77.

Rubio made a three-pointer for Utah before Paul scored five quick points to extend Houston's advantage to 85-80 with seven minutes left.

Houston trailed by seven late in the second quarter before using a 14-3 run to lead by four entering the third. Harden scored eight of his 10 first-half points during that run. The Rockets kept it going to start the third, using a 10-2 spurt to make it 56-44 with about 10 minutes left in the quarter. Harden and Tucker had three-pointers in that span, and Capela added a dunk.

The Jazz cut the lead to four with less than 30 seconds left in the third after scoring four consecutive points, but Nene made a basket at the buzzer to leave Houston up 75-69 entering the fourth.

Sports on 04/25/2019