State fishing report

BREWER Good Fair Fair Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Fair

CLEAR Poor Poor Poor Poor

CONWAY Excellent Good Good Good

GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Excellent Good Good Excellent

MAUMELLE Excellent -- Poor Good

NORRELL Good Fair Fair Good

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD Excellent Poor Fair Excellent

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Fair Good Fair

SUNSET Excellent Good Good Fair

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN Good -- -- Fair

WINONA Good Fair Good Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Fair Poor Fair Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Poor Poor Fair Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is high and fast. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs and March brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

BULL SHOALS -- Good -- Good

NORFORK Excellent -- -- Excellent

WHITE RIVER Big brown trout are biting small sculpins, rainbow jigs and white jigs, and Vibrax Blue Fox spinners with gold blades. The best sizes are 3/16 ounce and 1/4 ounce. Rainbow trout are biting inline spinnerbaits and PowerBait.

NORFORK TAILWATER Cutthroat trout are biting red fox squirrel and copper flies (size 14) with a size 18 ruby midge dropper.

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

BEAVER Good -- -- Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBait on light terminal tackle at Parker Bottom. The key is getting out of current.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Good -- Good

FORT SMITH Good -- -- Excellent

SEQUOYAH Poor Fair Fair Fair

CHARLES Good Good Good Excellent

CROWN Good Good -- Good

WHITE RIVER Fair Poor Poor Fair

SPRING RIVER There have been strong caddis and mayfly hatches. Try a nymph with a guppie fly about a foot below. Some trout will be caught on the nymph, but the bigger trout will slam the guppie. Hot pink Trout Magnets have been near the bottom.

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Excellent -- Good Good

GREESON Good Good Fair Good

ATKINS Fair Good Poor Fair

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Good Good Fair Good

DARDANELLE Good Good Good Good

DEGRAY -- -- -- Fair

HAMILTON -- -- -- --

NIMROD Poor Poor Poor Poor

OUACHITA Excellent Good Good Good

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current will also produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Good -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK Poor Fair Fair Poor

CHICOT -- -- Good --

MONTICELLO Fair -- Fair --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

