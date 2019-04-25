State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Good Fair Fair Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Fair
CLEAR Poor Poor Poor Poor
CONWAY Excellent Good Good Good
GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good
HARRIS BRAKE Excellent Good Good Excellent
MAUMELLE Excellent -- Poor Good
NORRELL Good Fair Fair Good
OVERCUP -- -- -- --
LAKE PECKERWOOD Excellent Poor Fair Excellent
PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Fair Good Fair
SUNSET Excellent Good Good Fair
VALENCIA -- -- -- --
WILLASTEIN Good -- -- Fair
WINONA Good Fair Good Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Fair Poor Fair Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Poor Poor Fair Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is high and fast. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Use long leaders and weight for fly fishing and Trout Magnet fishing. Streamers are effective near the shore, as are San Juan worms, micro jigs and March brown patterns. Pheasant tails, sowbugs and streamers are effective in normal water conditions. Hot pink, cotton candy and white bodies on chartreuse jigheads are recommended for Trout Magnet spin fishing.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS -- Good -- Good
NORFORK Excellent -- -- Excellent
WHITE RIVER Big brown trout are biting small sculpins, rainbow jigs and white jigs, and Vibrax Blue Fox spinners with gold blades. The best sizes are 3/16 ounce and 1/4 ounce. Rainbow trout are biting inline spinnerbaits and PowerBait.
NORFORK TAILWATER Cutthroat trout are biting red fox squirrel and copper flies (size 14) with a size 18 ruby midge dropper.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --
WHITE OAK -- -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Good -- -- Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBait on light terminal tackle at Parker Bottom. The key is getting out of current.
FAYETTEVILLE Good Good -- Good
FORT SMITH Good -- -- Excellent
SEQUOYAH Poor Fair Fair Fair
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CHARLES Good Good Good Excellent
CROWN Good Good -- Good
WHITE RIVER Fair Poor Poor Fair
SPRING RIVER There have been strong caddis and mayfly hatches. Try a nymph with a guppie fly about a foot below. Some trout will be caught on the nymph, but the bigger trout will slam the guppie. Hot pink Trout Magnets have been near the bottom.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA -- -- -- --
MILLWOOD Excellent -- Good Good
GREESON Good Good Fair Good
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Fair Good Poor Fair
BAILEY -- -- -- --
CATHERINE Good Good Fair Good
DARDANELLE Good Good Good Good
DEGRAY -- -- -- Fair
HAMILTON -- -- -- --
NIMROD Poor Poor Poor Poor
OUACHITA Excellent Good Good Good
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms and mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current will also produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat, or with small jigs in gray or white.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Good -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --
BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK Poor Fair Fair Poor
CHICOT -- -- Good --
MONTICELLO Fair -- Fair --
STORM CREEK -- -- -- --
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to:agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
Sports on 04/25/2019
Print Headline: State fishing report
Comments