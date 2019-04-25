One-woman show shows off genius of actress-inventor Hedy Lamarr

1 GENIUS

Heather Massie gives her 100th performance in the title role of her one-woman show, HEDY! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr, 7 p.m. today at the Argenta Community Theatre, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, a forerunner of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South. The Women's Foundation of Arkansas is the presenting sponsor. Tickets are $30. Call (501) 663-2287 or visit acansa.org.

Pasta, bocce and all things Italian are part of the second annual Italian Food and Culture Festival Friday-Sunday at the Clinton Presidential Center.

2 GNOCCHI

Guests can get their fill of pasta, bocce and all things Italian at the second annual Arkansas Italian Food and Culture Festival, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. This year's festival includes a grape stomp, sauce competition, music, demonstrations and the KidZone. Tickets are $10 per day, free for children 10 and under. Visit aritalianfestival.com.

Kebabs and other international dishes are part of Saturday's International Food Fest. Democrat-Gazette file photo

• The annual International Food Fest, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at 3224 Anna St., Little Rock, will feature a kebab station, Turkish coffee, a "taste of Pakistan," falafel, Italian ice cream and sweets from Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, plus a bouncy house, a chance to step into a mosque, a traditional Palestinian dance called "dabkeh" and traditional songs. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/LRinternationalfoodfest.

3 GAMES

Get a taste of life during the early days of Arkansas as Scott Settlement, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott, hosts the Historic Pre-1840 Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. There will be demonstrations in skills such as firearms, cooking and trapping, the blacksmith shop will be open and the keelboat Aux Arc will be on display. Expect plenty of games and contests, too. Admission is $3, free for children 6 and under. Call (501) 351-5737 or visit scottconnections.org.

4 GARBAGE

Get a very creative look at the toll trash takes on waterways and oceans in the Clinton Presidential Center's newest exhibit, "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea." The exhibit, which opens Saturday, includes more than 20 sculptures made of trash and debris. It continues through Oct. 27. Hours for the center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for ages 62 and older, college students and retired U.S. Military; $6 for children 6-17; free for children under 6 and active U.S. military. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.com.

Anthony McBride as Bilbo in The Hobbit at the Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Cindy Momchilov

5 GANDALF

Very reluctant hero Bilbo Baggins finds himself swept away in the midst of 13 dwarfs and a wizard on the adventure of his lifetime in The Hobbit. The Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre production, newly adapted for the stage by Keith Smith from the J.R.R. Tolkien classic (licensed by Middle-earth Enterprises), will be onstage 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through May 12 at the Arts Center in MacArthur Park, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Tickets are $12.50, $10 for Arts Center members; there's a special "Pay-What-You-Can" preview at 7 p.m today. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit ArkansasArtsCenter.org/theatre.

6 (PIANO) GUYS

The Piano Guys — Jon Schmidt (pianist, songwriter), Steven Sharp Nelson (cellist, songwriter), Paul Anderson (producer, videographer) and Al van der Beek (music producer, songwriter) — perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Doors open at 7. Tickets are $45-$79.50 in advance ($200 VIP ticket includes post-show meet-and-greet and an opportunity to get a signed photo with the performers); raise it by $5.50 per ticket day of the show. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

7 GIGGLES

Comedian/actor Mike Epps brings his "Funny as ish Comedy Tour" to North Little Rock's Verizon Arena, 8 p.m. Friday, with a lineup that includes comedians Chico Bean, Rickey Smiley, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Lavell Crawford. Tickets are $52-$102. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

8 GOLD RECORDS

Southern rockers 38 Special perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Tickets are $39. Call (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or visit EACC.edu.

Johann Sebastian Bach

9 GOLGOTHA

The Arkansas Choral Society performs Johann Sebastian Bach's The Passion According to St. John, in English, with soloists, the University of Arkansas at Monticello Concert Choir and members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Kent Skinner conducts. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. Call (870) 723-7838 or visit lovetosing.org.

10 GRAPES

Take a sip on the wild side as the Little Rock Zoo hosts its Wild Wines event with wine tastings, food, music and appearances by animal ambassadors. VIP night is 7-9 p.m. Friday (tickets are $150) with the "mane" event, 7-10 p.m. Saturday ($75) at the Little Rock Zoo, 1 Zoo Drive, in Fair Park, Little Rock. Proceeds benefit the Arkansas Zoological Foundation. Visit littlerockzoo.com.

Weekend on 04/25/2019