UA student reports rape at dormitory

FAYETTEVILLE -- A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student told police last week that she was raped at a residence hall.

A 19-year-old woman told police a 20-year-old student she knows assaulted her at Pomfret Hall on the evening of April 12 or the morning of April 13, said Capt. Gary Crain with the university police.

Police, in information released publicly, have described the accusation as an acquaintance rape.

Crain said police are continuing to investigate, with no arrest made. The student reported the assault on April 18.

Metro on 04/25/2019