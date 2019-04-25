Van Buren promotes Tuck

Van Buren moved quickly Wednesday to replace Casey Dick as head coach, promoting offensive coordinator Crosby Tuck to the position. Van Buren Superintendent Harold Jeffcoat announced the news Wednesday. Tuck, a former Shiloh Christian wide receiver, was the Pointers’ offensive coordinator for one season as the team went 4-7 and made the Class 7A playoffs, losing to Fort Smith Northside. Before being hired at Van Buren, Tuck, 30, was the head coach at Georgia Christian in Valdosta, Ga., leading the school to a 6-5 record and playoff berth. He was the offensive coordinator for Pea Ridge’s Class 4A state runner-up team in 2016, and previously served as an assistant coach at Shiloh Christian. Tuck is Van Buren’s third coach in three years. Greg Werner coached the Pointers in 2015-2017 before Dick took over last season.