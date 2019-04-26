1 hurt after pedestrian struck along I-630 in Little Rock, police say

A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon along Interstate 630 near downtown Little Rock, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police confirmed that a vehicle struck a person around 12:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-630, near the I-30 interchange.

Spokeswoman Liz Chapman said the person was en route to UAMS Medical Center with injuries she described as “serious.”

No other injuries were reported.

It wasn’t immediately known why the person was walking on the freeway.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said crews cleared the crash scene just after 1 p.m.