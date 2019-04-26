1 killed in road wreck along Arkansas-Louisiana border, police say

A driver was killed in a vehicle crash along a southern Arkansas road Thursday when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened around 11:40 a.m. on East State Line Road in Junction City, a city that sits along the Louisiana border.

Officials identified the driver as 36-year-old Justin Lynn Pennington of Junction City.

Police said Pennington suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, which saw his 2003 Volkswagen veer off the road, strike a tree and stop in a pool of standing water.

Authorities noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the report, which didn’t list any other injuries.

At least 130 people were killed so far this year in crashes on Arkansas roads, including at least 34 people so far in April, according to preliminary figures.