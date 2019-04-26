1 seriously injured in central Arkansas apartment shooting, police say

A person was seriously injured in a Friday morning shooting at a Maumelle apartment, police said.

The Maumelle Police Department said they responded just after 10 a.m. to the Gables of Maumelle Apartments at 700 Union Ct. on reports of gunfire.

Police spokesman Jim Hansard said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Medical crews brought him to the hospital shortly after arriving, Hansard said.

The injured person's condition wasn’t immediately known, but police confirmed he was alive when medics arrived.

Details about who the victim was or what led up to the shooting weren't immediately available.

Hansard said police were interviewing several people, but he couldn’t confirm if police had arrested anyone less than an hour after officers responded to the apartment, which is less than a block away from the police department.

Police haven’t identified the person who was shot.

Check back for updates on this developing story.