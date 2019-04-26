Anderson hires Cleveland at St. John's

— T.J. Cleveland, a former University of Arkansas point guard and assistant coach, is following Mike Anderson to St. John’s.

Anderson, who was Arkansas’ coach the previous eight years and was hired as St. John’s coach last week, announced on Friday that Cleveland has been hired as an assistant coach for the Red Storm.

A news release said Cleveland, who is Anderson’s nephew, will be St. John’s associate head coach.



Cleveland also was an assistant coach for Anderson at Alabama-Birmingham, Missouri and Arkansas. He played for the Razorbacks from 1998-2002 when Anderson was an assistant coach at Arkansas.

Cleveland is the first assistant coach announced by Anderson for his St. John’s coaching staff.

New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman did not retain any of Anderson's assistant coaches.