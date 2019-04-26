Atlanta, Dallas events in spotlight

Today begins the lone evaluation period of the spring for college basketball coaches, and University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, assistant coach Corey Williams and Anthony Ruta will be attending events in Atlanta and Dallas.

The period ends on Sunday.

Sasha Goforth highlights arkansasonline.com/426Goforth

Ruta, who was on Musselman's Nevada staff, hasn't had his title officially announced yet but has been in Fayetteville working.

Sources indicate Musselman and Buta will be in Atlanta for the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, while Williams is expected to be in Dallas for the Adidas Gold Gauntlet.

Some of the 2020 prospects Musselman and Ruta will watch include ESPN 5-star target and Bradley Beal Elite guard Moses Moody, 6-6, 192 pounds of Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Woodz Elite forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 220 of West Memphis and center Jaylin Williams, 6-10, 220, of Fort Smith Northside and Team Takeover forward Woody Newton, 6-8, 190, of Baltimore Mt. Zion Prep.

2021 Team Griffin guard Trey Alexander, 6-5, 185, of Oklahoma City Heritage Hall will also be one the coaches will see. All have received scholarship offers from Musselman.

Teammates and junior guards Kyree Walker and Dalen Terry of Phoenix Hillcrest Prep are two targets Williams will be closely watching this weekend.

Walker, 6-6, 220, is an ESPN 5-star prospect, No. 4 small forward and No. 13 overall prospect in the 2020 class. He'll play for California-based Dream Vision, while Terry, 6-7, 205, will play for Compton Magic. Both have Arkansas offers.

Walker is considering reclassifying as a 2019 recruit.

Some of the others Williams will be watching include 16-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks wingmen Jalen Ricks, 6-5, 170, of Sylvan Hills and Terran Williams, 6-4, 175, of Barton.

Ricks has scholarship offers from TCU and Oklahoma State while drawing interest from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Michigan and others.

Williams has offers from Oklahoma State and TCU along with interest from Arkansas, Auburn, and Memphis.

Down to three for Goforth

Fayetteville guard Sasha Goforth has accumulated approximately 30 scholarship offers, but she's narrowed her list to three schools and is closing in on a decision.

Goforth, 6-0, has narrowed down the list to the University of Arkansas, Oregon State and Texas A&M. ESPN rates her a 4-star recruit, No. 4 guard and No. 21 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

She's enjoyed the recruiting process but is ready to focus on her three finalists.

"It's awesome and I'm blessed to have the experience, but it's kind of tiring while you're trying to do school and basketball and all this recruiting all the time," Goforth said."I don't have time to respond to everybody, so it's a lot easier now that it's narrowed down."

Goforth, who has a 3.7 grade point average, has several reasons for having the Razorbacks as of her favorites, including Coach Mike Neighbors.

"Arkansas is close to home, I have developed a pretty good relationship with the coaches and I like the players," Goforth said. "I love Fayetteville. It's been my home my whole life. Coach Neighbors is doing great with their program."

She plans to take an official visit to Oregon State next weekend

"I love the coaches," Goforth said. "I love the city. They have just a really good culture there, and I like every player on the team. They only recruit a certain type of player and I really like that about them, not to mention they're pretty good."

Her respect for Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair is key for the Aggies making the cut.

"They're really good," she said. "I love coach Blair. He's just a really good guy."

Goforth was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas first team as a junior while also being named the Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 16.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2 blocks a game while shooting 38% from the field.

She's visited Neighbors' program numerous times, but will make an unofficial visit to Arkansas and Texas A&M before deciding her future school.

"So after that I think I have to decide," she said. "There's really not much else to seek out."

When it comes to her college decision, Goforth is debating whether to stay home or venture out.

"See that's what I don't know yet," Goforth said. "That's what I'm trying to figure out."

Her father Calvin is staying neutral about the process.

"He's been very clear that he just wants me to be happy," Goforth said. "He said he supports whoever I do."

Goforth has a good idea when she'll announce her decision.

"I'm thinking more in the fall," she said.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 04/26/2019