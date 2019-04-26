Frisco roughs up Arkansas in 10th

The Arkansas Travelers dropped their first series of the season, suffering a 6-4 loss in 10 innings to the Frisco Roughriders in front of a crowd of 2,019 Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Frisco took three of four games from Arkansas, shutting out the Travs on back-to-back nights earlier in the week and rallying from a 4-0 deficit on Thursday.

The Travelers, who own the best record in the Texas League with a 13-7 mark, had won their first five series.

Frisco scored twice in the top of the 10th. LeDarious Clark came home on a passed ball and Michael De Leon, who went 4 for 5, drove in Preston Beck with a single. The Travelers placed the tying run on base in their half of the 10th, but winning pitcher Locke St. John (1-0) struck out Aaron Knapp looking and got Joe DeCarlo to fly out to shallow right field to end the game.

Art Warren (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing a single, a walk and two wild pitches in the 10th inning.

Donnie Walton sparked the Travelers to a 4-0 start. The shortstop reached on an error in the second inning and eventually scored on Logan Taylor's sacrifice fly.

Walton connected on a three-run home run in the third inning, scoring Kyle Lewis and Dom Thompson-Williams, who had both reached base on singles.

Arkansas starter Nabil Crismatt, who was making his first start of the season for the Travelers after starting the season with Class AAA Tacoma, allowed only two hits through the first three innings but he gave up a home run to Alex Kowalczyk to start the start the fourth inning.

Josh Altmann and Christian Lopes opened the fifth inning with back-to-back singles. Crismatt threw two wild pitches, and the Travelers were guilty of two errors later in the inning to allow the Roughriders to cut their deficit to 4-3.

Altman's double off reliever Jorgan Cavanerio in the sixth tied the game at 4-4.

The Travelers finished with nine hits, including a 3-for-5 effort -- all singles -- from Thompson-Williams.

