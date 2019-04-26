Lester pitches well, gets no support; Dodgers win

CHICAGO -- Although it wasn't enough to keep the Cubs rolling, Jon Lester was pleased with his first outing in more than two weeks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers spoiled the veteran left-hander's return to the rotation by scoring on an error and a sacrifice fly, beating Chicago 2-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Lester (1-1), who spent 16 days on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, allowed 1 run on 4 hits in 5 innings. He struck out five and walked none.

"I felt fine, I felt normal," he said. "It's just good to be back out there. I was tired of being in the clubhouse and not doing anything."

Cody Bellinger drove in the Dodgers' second run with a sacrifice fly off Kyle Ryan in the eighth after Los Angeles loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter.

It was Bellinger's 31st RBI of the season, tying Milwaukee's Christian Yelich for the most in the majors.

Bellinger went 1 for 2, raising his major league-leading batting average to .426.

"I just wanted to elevate the ball," he said of his sac fly. "That was it. Do whatever I could to elevate the ball. Had a decent pitch to do it on, so I just tried to hit it in there."

Pedro Baez (2-1) struck out three in 11/3 innings for the victory. Kenley Jansen allowed Albert Almora Jr.'s home run in the ninth but got the final three outs for his eighth save.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the fifth. Alex Verdugo led off with a triple to center. With the infield playing in, Chris Taylor hit a routine grounder to shortstop that Javier Báez booted for an error. Verdugo easily scored once the ball scooted away.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kyle Schwarber led off with a double. Ross Stripling then struck out pinch-hitter Mark Zagunis and retired Ben Zobrist on a grounder to first base. He was lifted for Baez, who walked Kris Bryant but got Anthony Rizzo to fly out.

Stripling allowed 5 hits and struck out 6, throwing 76 pitches in his 42/3 scoreless innings.

The Cubs were struggling when Lester went down on April 8, but the team rebounded -- it won seven of eight before Thursday -- on the strength of its starting pitching.

Including Lester's performance, Chicago starters have a 1.80 ERA in the last 12 games.

Pedro Strop earned the save in the Cubs' victory on Wednesday despite a trying day off the field. His car was stolen from the parking lot of the apartment building where he lives earlier in the day, but said he had no trouble focusing. The car was later recovered.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PIRATES 0 Zack Greinke and two Arizona relievers allowed five hits in a victory over host Pittsburgh that secured a four-game sweep for the Diamondbacks. The shutout was the second of the season for the Diamondbacks, who improved to 15-11 and moved into a tie for first place in the NL West. It was Arizona's second consecutive four-game sweep in Pittsburgh and 10th consecutive victory overall at PNC Park. Greinke (4-1) was deceptive, not overpowering. Despite a fastball that averaged around 90 mph, he got 17 of them to go for called strikes. Greinke struck out 7 in 7 innings and gave up just 2 hits. The Arizona offense produced five extra-base hits off Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (1-3), all of which went to right field. Christian Walker doubled home Jarrod Dyson in the first and then scored on a Ketel Marte groundout.

REDS 4, BRAVES 2 Reliever David Hernandez struck out three consecutive with the bases loaded, Eugenio Suarez drove in three and Cincinnati beat visiting Atlanta in a rain-delayed victory.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1 (10) Starlin Castro hit a two-run home run with two outs in the 10th inning to lift Miami past host Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 7, TIGERS 3 Michael Chavis hit a two-run home run, Rick Porcello got his first victory of the season and Boston beat visiting Detroit.

INDIANS 2, ASTROS 1 Trevor Bauer threw eight strong innings, Leonys Martin and Jake Bauers homered off Gerrit Cole, and Cleveland beat host Houston.

