Nesbit gets hot, Hogs outlast Vols in series opener

Arkansas had three multi-run innings, including a four-run sixth, and rallied to defeat Tennessee 11-9 on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas third baseman Jacob Nesbit went 3-for-3 and had a career-high 6 RBI to lead the No. 7 Razorbacks (32-11, 13-6), who extended their lead in the SEC West to 1 1/2 games over Ole Miss.

Nesbit hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to tie the game 7-7 after the No. 18 Vols scored three in the top of the inning to take the lead. Nesbit also added a two-run double in the sixth and had a sacrifice fly in the third.

Arkansas recorded 16 hits and won its fifth consecutive conference game.

Tennessee (31-12, 9-10) took the lead on three separate occasions in the first, third and fifth innings, but Arkansas scored the same number of runs in the bottom of each inning.

The Vols pulled within 11-9 on Jake Rucker's two-out double in the seventh, but stranded runners at second and third base when pinch hitter Connor Palvony struck out against Arkansas reliever Jacob Kostyshock. Kostyshock and Matt Cronin combined to retire the final seven Tennessee hitters. Cronin earned his ninth save with a perfect ninth inning in which he struck out two.

Both starting pitchers struggled with command, thanks in part to a tight strike zone from home plate umpire Matthew Wilbanks. Arkansas' Isaiah Campbell walked three batters and Tennessee's Garrett Crochet walked four batters in 4 2/3 innings apiece.

The pitchers had 10 and 11 walks, respectively, entering the game.

Campbell allowed seven runs on six hits in his shortest start since last season's loss to Oregon State in the championship game of the College World Series. But only three of Campbell's runs were earned because of three errors by the Razorbacks.

Kevin Kopps earned his fourth win for Arkansas with a two-inning relief appearance in which he allowed two runs.

All four of Arkansas' runs in the sixth inning came against Tennessee's ace reliever Andrew Schultz, who had only been scored on in two of his previous 16 appearances.

The teams are scheduled to play again Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas 11, Tennessee 9 - Final

Matt Cronin retired all three batters he faced in the ninth, including two by strikeout. The Razorbacks have won the opener.

We'll have more on this game later at WholeHogSports.com.

Arkansas 11, Tennessee 9 - End 8th Inning

Arkansas had two more singles by Jack Kenley and Jacob Nesbit in the eighth inning. Kenley was picked off at second base and Casey Opitz flied out to left field to end the inning.

Matt Cronin is coming on to pitch the ninth inning for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas 11, Tennessee 9 - Middle 8th Inning

Jacob Kostyshock was great against the top of the Tennessee order in the top of the eighth. Kostyshock struck out Jay Charleston and Justin Ammons, and got Andrew Lipcius to ground out to shortstop to end the half inning.

Matt Cronin is warming up and will throw in the ninth inning. His first batter will be Tennessee's leading hitter, Alerick Soularie.

Arkansas 11, Tennessee 9 - End 7th Inning

Arkansas stranded two in the seventh when Dominic Fletcher grounded out to first base. Arkansas has stranded eight tonight.

Arkansas 11, Tennessee 9 - Middle 7th Inning

Jake Rucker singled to bring home Tennessee's ninth run, but Jacob Kostyshock struck out nine-hole hitter Landon Gray, who swung through a two-strike slider to strand two runners in scoring position.

Tennessee has stranded six, as has Arkansas.

Looking ahead to the eighth, it would not surprise to see Kostyshock face the first hitter of the inning, then Matt Cronin come in to face the left-handed Justin Ammons.

Arkansas 11, Tennessee 8 - Top 7th Inning

Tennessee is battling. Alerick Soularie doubled with one out and scored on Pete Derkay's two-out RBI single. That forced Arkansas to the bullpen for the second time. Jacob Kostyshock is replacing Kevin Kopps.

Arkansas 11, Tennessee 7 - Bottom 6th Inning

The Razorbacks are on the verge of blowing it open against the best bullpen in college baseball.

Matt Goodheart scored from second base on a Jack Kenley single. Goodheart swam over the tag of catcher Landon Gray, a play that was upheld via replay. Then Jacob Nesbit doubled to score two more.

Nesbit has 6 RBI tonight, which is a career high. Tennessee is going back to the bullpen after the Razorbacks scored four against hard-throwing right hander Andrew Schultz, who was consistently hitting 97-99 mph, and touched 100 mph tonight.

Arkansas 8, Tennessee 7 - Bottom 6th Inning

Batting from the left side for the first time tonight, switch hitter Trevor Ezell just smacked a home run over the wall near the video board to give the Razorbacks their first lead. The homer - Ezell's sixth - came against Tennessee reliever Andrew Schultz, who had been scored against in just two of his first 16 appearances this season.

Arkansas 7, Tennessee 7 - Middle 6th Inning

Jake Rucker doubled and advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt to give the Vols the lead run 90 feet away. But Kevin Kopps worked around the jam.

Jay Charleston singled, but Rucker could advance, then Charleston was thrown out by Casey Opitz trying to steal second base. Kopps struck out Justin Ammons to end the half inning and strand Tennessee's fourth base runner.

Arkansas 7, Tennessee 7 - Bottom 5th Inning

Can this game get any weirder? Maybe. It's only the fifth.

Jacob Nesbit just hit a three-run home run to left-center field to tie the game for the third time. It scored Dominic Fletcher and Jack Kenley, who reached on a single and a fielding error.

Nesbit's homer was his second in the past two SEC games, but just his third of the season. The hit came against Tennessee starter Garrett Crochet, who is still in the game despite command issues and more than 100 pitches thrown.

Tennessee 7, Arkansas 4 - Middle 5th Inning

One pitch, one out for Kevin Kopps, who stranded a runner at first base. The Vols have stranded three tonight.

Garrett Crochet, who has thrown 89 pitches, will return to the mound in the bottom of the fifth, but likely will be on a short leash. Tennessee has a pitcher up in the bullpen.

Tennessee 7, Arkansas 4 - Top 5th Inning

Dominic Fletcher saved at least one run with a great diving catch for the second out of the fifth inning, but in the next at-bat he lost a ball in the lights, allowing two runs to score on a double by Evan Russell. Pete Derkay followed with a two-out RBI single to push the Vols' lead back to three runs.

That's all for Isaiah Campbell, whose 4 2/3-inning start is his shortest of the season. Campbell's seven runs allowed (and the runner on first is his responsibility) included four unearned runs. That runner on first would be unearned, too, because of a Casey Martin fielding error in the inning.

Campbell allowed 6 hits, walked 3 and struck out 3.

Kevin Kopps is replacing Campbell on the mound.

Arkansas 4, Tennessee 4 - End 4th Inning

This game has been a little bit of anything you can do, I can do, too.

The Razorbacks matched the Vols' one run in the first, then matched three runs in the third inning. In the fourth, both pitchers bounced back with quick, strong innings.

Isaiah Campbell retired all three Tennessee batters in the top of the inning, and Garrett Crochet worked around two singles to Christian Franklin and Casey Martin in the bottom of the inning. Crochet was helped along when Trevor Ezell hit into a double play. He struck out Matt Goodheart looking at a 3-2 inside fastball to end the inning.

Both teams have relievers stirring in the bullpen.

Arkansas 4, Tennessee 4 - End 3rd Inning

Arkansas loaded the bases with one out. Jacob Nesbit hit a sacrifice fly to score Dominic Fletcher, then Casey Opitz followed with an RBI single to score Heston Kjerstad.

The inning ended when Jack Kenley overran second base and was tagged out on a throw in from the outfield, but was after Kjerstad touched home plate.

Tennessee starter Garrett Crochet is really struggling to throw strikes. At one point in that inning he threw eight consecutive balls. He has thrown 76 pitches tonight, just 41 for strikes.

Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson received a warning during the inning for crowing about the strike zone.

Tennessee 4, Arkansas 2 - Bottom 3rd Inning

Casey Martin hit an infield single and scored from first on a single, advanced on a ground out and scored on Dominic Fletcher's one-out RBI single.

Tennessee 4, Arkansas 1 - Middle 3rd Inning

Tennessee loaded the bases on a two-out walk by Isaiah Campbell - his second of the night - and the Vols cleared the bases on Evan Russell's RBI single and a pair of errors. Campbell bounced back to strike out Pete Derkay and strand Russell at third base.

Campbell and Tennessee starter Garrett Crochet are being squeezed by the home plate umpire, Matthew Wilbanks. Campbell has two walks tonight after walking just 10 in 66 1/3 innings coming into the game.

Arkansas 1, Tennessee 1 - End 2nd Inning

Both pitchers survived a leadoff walk in the second inning. Jacob Nesbit stole second and advanced to third on an error with one out, but he was stranded there when Christian Franklin struck out swinging at a 1-2 slider and Trevor Ezell grounded out on a weak dribbler back to pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Crochet has thrown 43 pitches through two innings, and just 24 for strikes. One would think Arkansas might be able to do some damage against him the next time through the order.

Arkansas 1, Tennessee 1 - Middle 2nd Inning

Isaiah Campbell issued a rare four-pitch walk to Evan Russell, but stranded him with three straight fly outs to right field. Arkansas right fielder Heston Kjerstad made a really good running catch for the second out, then made the third out running down a ball in foul territory.

Arkansas 1, Tennessee 1 - End 1st Inning

Garrett Crochet bounced back to limit the damage for the Vols, but it comes at a cost. He had to throw 27 pitches in the first inning.

Crochet struck out Dominic Fletcher for the first out, got Heston Kjerstad to ground out and struck out Jack Kenley to end a lengthy at-bat in which Kenley fouled off four pitches. The Razorbacks stranded two base runners in scoring position.

Arkansas 1, Tennessee 1 - Bottom 1st Inning

Arkansas is off to a great start against Tennessee lefty Garrett Crochet. Trevor Ezell singled, Casey Martin walked and Matt Goodheart singled on a 3-1 pitch to left field to score Ezell and tie the game with no outs in the inning.

Tennessee 1, Arkansas 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Isaiah Campbell hung a 1-1 pitch and Andre Lipcius crushed it to left field for a two-out home run that gave Tennessee an early lead. That is only the second home run allowed by Campbell this season; both have come in the past two games.

Lipcius' homer was his team-leading 11th of the season. He also has 42 RBI.

Pregame

It is a picturesque night at Baum-Walker Stadium. The sun is shining, the clouds are gone and it is in the 70s.

It will be a huge crowd on-hand for this game - a top 20 matchup between the Razorbacks and Volunteers. Both teams are 31-11 overall, but Arkansas has a three-game lead over Tennessee in the SEC standings.

It should be a great pitching matchup tonight between Arkansas right hander Isaiah Campbell (7-1, 2.44 ERA) and Tennessee left hander Garrett Crochet (3-2, 2.45 ERA).

Matthew Wilbanks is the home plate umpire.

Arkansas is wearing its white jerseys with red sleeves and red caps. Tennessee is in an all-gray look, but with orange batting helmets.