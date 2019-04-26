Police Beat

Man shot from car; suspect is charged

A 23-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the shooting of another man multiple times in southwest Little Rock, a report said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting near Chicot Road and Morris Drive, where they found a man suffering from multiple wounds, the report said. Video from a nearby business showed a gunman in a silver Honda Accord shooting from his car, the report said.

Officers found Alexander Speed driving the Honda on Interstate 30 and shell casings from the shooting were still in the car, the report said.

Speed was in the Pulaski County jail Thursday evening in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He faces charges of first-degree battery, three charges of committing a terroristic act, fleeing, reckless driving, unlawful discharge of a firearm and multiple drug charges, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 04/26/2019