Missouri man sentenced to 40 years in Arkansan's killing

A Missouri man who fatally shot a 38-year-old outside of a northeast Arkansas convenience store following a fight was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to a sentencing order filed this week.

Prosecutors charged Adam Casey Brown, 39, in the shooting death of Jeremy Green after authorities said Brown pulled out a handgun and shot the man outside of a Marmaduke Valero gas station in 2017.

Authorities said witnesses reportedly heard the two men argue before Brown fired several shots, striking Green three times. Green later died while in the hospital.

Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder on April 18. A circuit judge sentenced the Hornersville, Mo. man to 40 years in Arkansas state prison, according to a sentencing order filed Monday.

Arkansas Department of Correction records show Brown remained at the Greene County jail on Friday ahead of his transfer to a state prison.

Records show he'll be eligible for parole in 2047.