METS

Rhame suspended

NEW YORK -- New York Mets right-hander Jacob Rhame has been suspended for two games for sailing two fastballs over the head of Rhys Hoskins during a tense series with the Phillies.

The commissioner's office also fined Rhame on Thursday for what it said were intentional near-beanings.

The suspension is scheduled to begin today, when the Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers, unless Rhame appeals.

Hoskins got buzzed twice by Rhame with two outs in the ninth inning of New York's 9-0 victory Tuesday, a day after two Mets got plunked. The Philadelphia cleanup man said later that the Mets catcher insisted they were trying to go inside.

Hoskins got his revenge Wednesday night with a ninth-inning home run off Rhame. He taunted the reliever with a slow jog around the bases in the Phillies' 6-0 victory. It took him 34.23 seconds, the slowest trot in the majors this season.

YANKEES

OF Maybin acquired

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With their already depleted outfield taking yet another hit Wednesday with the addition of Clint Frazier to the injured list, the New York Yankees traded for some much-needed outfield help Thursday, acquiring veteran Cameron Maybin from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations, the team announced.

The Yankees signed Maybin to a major league contract and selected him to the 25-man roster. To make room for Maybin on the 40-man roster, the Yankees transferred right-hander Luis Severino to the 60-day IL.

Maybin, 32, was in the minors with the Indians at Class AAA Columbus where he was hitting .216 with a .663 OPS.

Still, the Yankees, who currently have outfielders Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Clint Frazier on the IL and are down to Brett Gardner, Mike Tauchman and utility player Tyler Wade, a natural infielder, available as outfielders, are in desperation mode.

Maybin, who has logged 12 seasons in the big leagues, has only played in the outfield and at all three positions.

NATIONALS

Kieboom to get call

The Washington Nationals are planning to call up top prospect Carter Kieboom, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, and the infielder is expected to join the team ahead of today's home game against the San Diego Padres.

Kieboom, a 21-year-old infielder, has been on a tear for the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies this season. He was not with the Grizzlies in Reno, Nev., on Thursday, according to one person. Baseball Prospectus ranked Kieboom as baseball's 16th-best prospect heading into the season, and he has responded with a .379 batting average with 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 18 RBI and 16 walks in 66 at-bats.

He heads to Washington with the Nationals' infield depleted by injuries to Trea Turner (broken right index finger) and Anthony Rendon (left elbow contusion).

CUBS

Russell: Trying to be better

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell says he's focused on "trying to become a better person" since being suspended for 40 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

Russell was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by his ex-wife. While declining to get into any specifics, Russell said in February at Cubs camp that he was accountable for his past actions and apologized for "the hurt and the pain" he caused.

Russell has been training in Arizona this month while meeting with a counselor twice a week. Barring any postponements, he would be eligible to return to the Cubs for their series opener against the Cardinals on May 3 at Wrigley Field. But Russell isn't sure yet when he'll be back with the team.

He said Thursday that he's done "a lot of self-reflecting and a lot of self-growth."

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 04/26/2019