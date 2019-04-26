TENNIS

Nadal advances

Rafael Nadal looked closer to his clay-court best again as he beat David Ferrer 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. The 11-time Barcelona champion saved four of five break points and broke four times in what could have been his last meeting with Ferrer, who is retiring after the Madrid Open next month. The top-seeded Nadal will next face 51st-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, who upset fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. The 20-year-old Tsitsipas, No. 8 in the world, lost last year's final in Barcelona to Nadal. Ferrer, 37, was making his last appearance at the Barcelona Open and could not hold back the tears when he received an ovation from the audience. He placed his pink headband on the court as a mark that he had played his last match here. Also, third-seeded Dominic Thiem broke Jaume Munar five times to earn a 7-5, 6-1 victory. Fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori, who won the tournament in 2014 and 2015, brushed off Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-3. Grigor Dimitrov was beaten 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) by Nicolas Jarry, who had upset second-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round. The Chilean will meet Daniil Medvedev, who beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.

Osaka moves on

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka opened her clay-court season by beating Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 6-4, 6-3, on Thursday to reach the Porsche Grand Prix quarterfinals at Stuttgart, Germany. Osaka hit 22 winners and converted three of her six break points to seal the victory in 1 hour, 24 minutes and set up a meeting with Donna Vekic of Croatia. Vekic dispatched Russia's Daria Kasatkina, 6-1, 7-5, earlier on Thursday. Two-time Stuttgart champion Angelique Kerber also advanced by beating fellow German Andrea Petkovic 6-2, 6-4. Kerber will face sixth-seeded Kiki Bertens, who served 20 aces to rally for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Belinda Bencic. No. 7 Anastasija Sevastova also advanced by beating former champion Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Petra Kvitova, who advanced on Wednesday.

BASKETBALL

Havlicek, 79, dies

John Havlicek, the Boston Celtics great whose steal of Hal Greer's inbounds pass in the final seconds of the 1965 Eastern Conference final against the Philadelphia 76ers remains one of the most famous plays in NBA history, has died. He was 79. The Celtics said the Hall of Famer died Thursday in Jupiter, Fla. The cause of death wasn't immediately available. Nicknamed "Hondo" for his resemblance to John Wayne, Havlicek was drafted in the first round in 1962 out of Ohio State by a Celtics team stocked with stars Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, K.C. Jones, Sam Jones, Tom Sanders, Tom Heinsohn and Frank Ramsey. Havlicek went on to win eight NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP award with Boston, setting Celtics career records for points and games. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History and enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984. At Ohio State, he helped lead the Buckeyes to the 1960 national championship.

Vols hire ex-Hog assistant

New Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper has added to her staff by hiring Lacey Goldwire, who spent the last two seasons as an Arkansas assistant coach. Harper said Thursday that Goldwire will be an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Goldwire joins a staff that also includes Jennifer Sullivan and Jon Harper, the head coach's husband. Goldwire spent one season as an assistant at Morehead State and four seasons at Iowa before joining Arkansas' staff. She was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Iowa. She also is a former student assistant, graduate assistant and interim assistant coach at Oklahoma State. Goldwire played at East Central (Oklahoma) University. Harper led Missouri State to a Sweet 16 appearance this season before Tennessee hired her April 9 to replace Holly Warlick, who was fired after Tennessee's first-round NCAA Tournament exit. Warlick went 172-67 in seven seasons.

Walton investigation

The NBA and the Sacramento Kings announced a joint investigation on Thursday into allegations of sexual assault against Luke Walton, recently hired as head coach for the Kings. Walton was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court by Kelli Tennant, a former host for Spectrum SportsNet, a Southern California television network. In the lawsuit, Tennant said that Walton had sexually assaulted her in a Santa Monica hotel room in 2014, while he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors. Walton had been a friend and mentor to Tennant, even writing the foreword to her book. According to Tennant, Walton took Tennant up to his hotel room when she delivered a copy of her book to him. She said he groped and forcibly kissed her, according to the lawsuit. At a news conference Tuesday, Tennant said she had not reported the encounter at the time because she was early in her career and afraid of the ramifications. Walton's lawyer, Mark Baute, has denied the accusations. Walton was hired by the Sacramento Kings two weeks ago, just two days after he and the Los Angeles Lakers mutually agreed to part ways. The Lakers finished a disappointing 37-45 this season, missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, even after acquiring LeBron James. Walton was the head coach of the Lakers for three seasons, and a Warriors assistant for two seasons before that. He played for 10 years in the NBA, spending most of his career with the Lakers.

GOLF

Rain delays Classic

Nearly three inches of heavy rain and lightning forced a stoppage in play lasting more than seven hours Thursday during the first round of the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic team event at Avondale, La. The first players to tee off were on the course for a little more than 2 1/2 hours before the horn sounded to suspend play. Play resumed in the evening with just more than two hours of daylight left. The tandem of Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax finished their round with an 11-under 61, one stroke ahead of Martin Laird and Nick Taylor at the par-72 TPC Louisiana course southwest of New Orleans. As the only team event on the PGA Tour, the Zurich Classic field is comprised of 80 two-player teams that play a best-ball format in the first and third rounds and alternate shot in the second and final rounds. The team of Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) were unable to begin their round.

Richey, Zhang tied

Brian Richey and Xinjun Zhang were tied at 9-under 63 to lead the Web.com Tour's Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch in San Antonio on Thursday. Brady Schnell was one stroke back in third place. Nine players were tied for fourth at 7 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) had an even-par 72. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 1-over 73. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) was 4 over after a 76 and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) shot a 5-over 77.

Smith in lead

Jordan Smith of England carded a bogey-free 7-under 66 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Trophee Hassan II at Rabat, Morocco. Smith was a stroke ahead of 2014 champion Alejandro Canizares of Spain and American Sean Crocker, who also avoided any bogeys on the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course. Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and Stephen Gallacher of Scotland were another shot back in a tie for fourth. Italian Edoardo Molinari, the 2017 champion, also made no bogeys in his 69 and sit three shots behind Smith in sixth place heading into today's second round. The tournament has been part of the European Tour since 2010, and has never been won twice by the same player.

