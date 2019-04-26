Sections
Podcast: Previewing Tennessee with Vols voice John Wilkerson and SEC Network analyst Todd Walker

by WholeHogSports | Today at 2:02 p.m.
In this week's WholeHog Baseball Podcast, Tennessee play-by-play announcer John Wilkerson and SEC Network analyst Todd Walker help preview Arkansas' top 20 series against Tennessee.

Arkansas volunteer coach Taylor Smart - a former Tennessee player - talks about his feelings playing his former team, what he has learned this season and how he made his way to Fayetteville. Plus some thoughts from Dave Van Horn, Tony Vitello and Chris Burke.

You can find all of our podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play and SoundCloud by searching for "WholeHogSports."

