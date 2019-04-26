Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Senor Jobim in the ninth

BEST BET Estilo Feminino in the eighth

LONG SHOT Crossbow's Wildcat in the first

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 147-472 (31.1%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

*confident choice

plenty to like

*things to like educated guess

1 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

**CROSSBOW'S WILDCAT was a decisive winner in her only race as a 2-year-old filly. She sports encouraging works and the presence of the leading rider suggests she is ready to contend. AWESOME DAY has shown good early speed in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and the beaten post-time favorite figures tough to beat if able to hold form for new connections. CALUSA RIDGE crossed the wire only a head behind the second selection, and the lightly raced mare should show continued improvement.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Crossbow's Wildcat Santana Milligan 12-1

2 Awesome Day WDe La Cruz Martin 3-1

3 Calusa Ridge Lara Matthews 6-1

5 Mysterious Kingdom Cohen Broberg 8-1

6 Syrah Rocco Gorder 10-1

8 I'm Just Fancy Vazquez Villafranco 6-1

7 Just for Casey Eramia Cates 5-1

1 Miz Nightcap Mojica Holthus 4-1

4 Hush Y'all Thompson Loetscher 12-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

**BELLE MEADE DANCER has been forwardly placed in a pair of fourth-place finishes at the meeting. He was claimed by a sharp stable and she was good here last spring. DILLY DALLY DARBY contested the pace before finishing fourth in a stronger field of conditioned claimers, and rider David Cohen is in contention for a riding title. AGOSTA followed a clear victory with a second-pace finish at this condition, and trainer Scott Young is overdue to land in the winner's circle.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Belle Meade Dancer Mojica McKnight 8-1

1 Dilly Dally Darby Cohen McKnight 5-1

4 Agosta Eramia Young 3-1

9 Saucy At Midnight Santana Robertson 9-2

7 Fiduciary Values Elliott Hartman 5-1

3 Well Maid Bridgmohan Mason 6-1

8 Pinotage Rocco Gorder 12-1

10 Place the Blame Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

2 Swiftown Miss Hill Johnson 20-1

1a Eurodevilwoman Cohen Broberg 5-1

6 I Think I Got This Lara Petalino 20-1

3 Purse $47,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

**ADARI has not raced especially well over wet tracks in her last three races, but she finished second over a fast track in her 2019 debut. The class dropper had a swift 5-furlong breeze April 20. ALENA MARIE has finished second in back-to-back races at this maiden classification, but she may be better on wet surfaces. ROSE LARUE is an unraced filly with encouraging workouts at Louisiana Downs, and trainer Steve Asmussen has been tough to beat this meeting with first-timers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Adari Canchari Chleborad 8-1

1 Alena Marie Elliott Holthus 3-1

2 Rose Larue Santana Asmussen 9-2

5 Sparkling Champagn Cohen Robertson 7-2

10 Irrevocable Trust Morales Gorder 15-1

7 Sugar Streak Rocco Hobby 6-1

4 Wrinkled Rose Vazquez Villafranco 4-1

9 Bold Citizen WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

8 Don't Tell Addie Eramia Hobby 20-1

6 Letters to Belle Meche Ruiz 30-1

4 Purse $37,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $30,000

**MATAPAN was a determined maiden winner in her first start at Oaklawn, and notice the third-place finisher (Flora Grove) came back to post a decisive maiden victory. ZIPPY LOU was a clear stalk-and-pounce maiden winner in her second start of the season, and the consistent sprinter has the best of connections. DIXIE FLYER is taking a drop in class after being beaten only a head and has a slight Beyer figure edge, but has a poor win record.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Matapan Eramia Faucheux 9-2

1a Zippy Lou Santana Cox 2-1

2 Dixie Flyer Birzer Chleborad 7-2

1 Flatoutandfoxy Bridgmohan Barkley 2-1

7 Joy in the Journey Vazquez Altamirano 10-1

4 Ordained Kiss Loveberry Hornsby 6-1

3 Firewater Rocket Borel Gorder 8-1

5 Michelle's Grace WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

10 Tommie Trucker Quinonez Pish 15-1

9 Spunky Town Mojica Smith 30-1

6 Flamin Icon Elliott Pish 15-1

5 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

***SONG OF THE NILE is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks following in-the-money finishes in south Louisiana. He has route speed and a Beyer figure edge. MOON UNIT finished second as an even-money favorite. He is wearing blinkers for the first time and switching to Hall of Fame rider Calvin Borel. GORDIE has been competitive in three of his last four races, and he is switching to a leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Song of the Nile Mojica Diodoro 4-1

3 Moon Unit Borel Moquett 7-2

4 Gordie Cohen Compton 9-2

7 Bet It All to Win Canchari Zito 6-1

11 My Macho Mon Hill Morse 5-1

8 Conspicuous Box Quinonez Von Hemel 10-1

1 A.P. Royal Lara Barkley 15-1

10 Moose Got Even Vazquez Shorter 12-1

6 Dreamin N Schemin Elliott Compton 12-1

2 V Tach M.D. Morales Van Berg 20-1

5 Concrete Finisher Eramia Von Hemel 20-1

6 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**GOOGLEADO had a four-race winning streak snapped when tiring after contesting a fast pace, but he is dropping in class and has a solid chance to recapture his winning ways. WILDWOOD DEJAVU was only a neck from winning consecutive races at Fair Grounds, and he is an exceptionally quick sprinter and the one to catch. GREELEYS SPIRIT has finished fast in consecutive competitive races, and the pace has a chance to be highly contentious, which will flatter his late run.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Googleado Birzer Smith 8-1

1 Wildwood Dejavu Eramia Faucheux 8-1

8 Greeleys Spirit Loveberry Sharp 4-1

5 Drc All Inclusive Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

7 Neil's Diamond Cohen McKnight 6-1

2 Davka Bridgmohan Mason 10-1

9 Bud Ro Elliott Vance 6-1

4 Niigon's Glory Santana Asmussen 5-1

3 Forze Mau Shepherd Litfin 15-1

7 Purse $91,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

***SHE BEAST defeated a nice maiden allowance field in her first start after an 11-month break. Subsequent breezes are strong and improvement is expected. MINISTRY won three consecutive races, including a restricted stake, at the 2018 Oaklawn meeting. His Beyer figures are best in this field, but her workouts are not as good as they were leading up to her races last winter. SUMMER STORM has won consecutive fast-track races, and she has good early speed and she is a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 She Beast Santana Asmussen 7-2

8 Ministry Morales Gonzalez 3-1

6 Summer Storm Mojica Van Berg 9-2

9 Georgia's Reward Vazquez Moquett 4-1

5 Sweet Tatum Canchari Martin 15-1

1 Usual Suspect Eramia Broberg 5-1

2 Shabang Baby WDe La Cruz 10-1

7 Our Lucky Break Loveberry Thompson 15-1

4 Starry Ide Elaine Garner Husak 30-1

3 Veronica's Dream Monserrate Husak 30-1

8 Purse $92,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***ESTILO FEMININO is a multiple stake-placed sprinter who was clearly best when narrowly defeated after a poor start in her local debut, and a subsequent bullet 5-furlong breeze tips her readiness. ALWAYS ENUFF has been beaten less than 1 length in both starts at the meeting, and the front-running mare has been consistently good in all five of her races. HIGHLAND LASS finished fast defeating entry-level allowance sprinters, and several speedy fillies may ensure a fast pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Estilo Feminino Santana Asmussen 5-2

10 Always Enuff Elliott Forster 3-1

3 Highland Lass Bridgmohan Barkley 10-1

1 World Riot Cohen McKnight 6-1

5 Good Move Vazquez Asmussen 6-1

6 Showit WDe La Cruz Stuart 8-1

7 Three Chords Birzer Smith 8-1

8 Thoughtless Canchari Robertson 12-1

2 College Queen Thompson Lund 20-1

9 Team Hollywood Mojica Diodoro 15-1

9 Purse $51,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***SENOR JOBIM defeated future multiple stake-winning sprinter Wyatt's Town in his maiden win last season at Oaklawn, and his recent breezes appear strong. SEVEN NATION ARMY has finished no worse than second in three consecutive races, and his early speed always has him in position to win. POCKET PERSONALITY broke slowly in a fast-closing third-place finish. He was claimed by a top stable and he is the one to fear inside the final furlong.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Senor Jobim Santana Asmussen 6-1

8 Seven Nation Army Vazquez Moquett 9-2

1a Pocket Personality Cohen Diodoro 3-1

1 El Asesino Mojica Diodoro 3-1

4 Crawford Eramia Pish 6-1

7 New Dancer Bridgmohan Mason 9-2

10 Red Clay Magic Elliott Hobby 10-1

11 Alexandros Rocco Young 12-1

6 Firehorn Lara Morse 12-1

9 Attain Success Canchari Anderson 15-1

3 All Around Court Manley 20-1

5 Deflater Harr Cline 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and at least three runners need to be used to adequately cover the race. The second race has four of five contenders, so spreading is recommended, and the third race is also contentious with several horses capable of victory. The fourth race concludes the wager and once again there are many chances making her a big payoff. The eighth race has two strong contenders in ESTILO FEMININO and ALWAYS ENUFF, so I suggest a pair of doubles singling Senor Jobim in the ninth.

Sports on 04/26/2019