GOLF

Razorbacks tied for 6th at SEC tournament

University of Arkansas freshman Julian Perico kept up his attack at the Sea Island Golf Club, firing a 3-under 67 to jump into a tie for the lead after the second round of the SEC men's golf championships Thursday.

On a relatively calm day with decent scoring conditions on the Seaside Course, Perico led the Razorbacks to a 6-under 274 at St. Simons Island, Ga., to put Arkansas in a tie for sixth place with Kentucky heading into the final round of stroke play today.

Perico, who was tied for first at 4 under after the opening round, is tied with Auburn's Graysen Huff. Medalist honors will be determined after today's round, as will the eight teams that will begin match play Saturday morning.

No. 13 Auburn surged to a 19-under team score to lead No. 4 Vanderbilt by 10 shots. The Tigers had a tourney-best score of 11 under on Thursday. No. 16 Georgia could not take advantage of the conditions, firing a 1 under to slot in at third place with a 9 under team score.

Arkansas junior Mason Overstreet had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 70. Overstreet is tied for 22nd at 1 under. Junior Luis Garza had three birdies and one bogey for a 2 under after a 3 over on Wednesday. He is in a tie for 33rd at 1-over 141 for the tournament.

Junior William Buhl, who finished second last year, carded a 1 under to reach 4 over for the tournament and a tie for 46th.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Central Arkansas edges McNeese State

The University of Central Arkansas held off a late comeback effort by McNeese State to win 4-3 in the opening round of the Southland Conference Tournament in Corpus Christi, Texas.

McNeese State tied the match at 3-3 with victories at No. 3 and No. 6 singles by Marija Mastilovic and Carlotta Romito, respectively.

Central Arkansas' QiLi Ma secured the match-winning point with a three-set triumph over Sofia SanJose Moreno, 6-3, 5-7, 6-0. Fuka Nonoyama and Chunxi Xin also won in singles.

The Bears captured the doubles point as the duos of Marli Van Heerden and Xin, and Nonoyama and Yada Vasupongchai cruised to their victories.

ATU tops Southeastern Oklahoma State

Arkansas Tech University (12-6) defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State (2-11) 4-2 on Thursday in Bentonville to advance to the GAC Tournament semifinals.

The Golden Suns will take on Southern Arkansas at 2 p.m. today.

Kami Ward, Teresa Sanchez, Daniela Baez and Annabel Rowlands won their singles matches for Arkansas Tech.

Five Golden Suns players received conference awards, which were announced Thursday.

Ward and Katharina Drebka received academic accolades, and Drebka also was named All-GAC tirst team. Ward was named the elite scholar, which is awarded to the individual competing in the conference tournament who has the highest grade point average. Drebka was named distinguished scholar, which is given to all athletes competing in the conference tournament who have a cumulative GPA of 3.70 or above (and at least 70 credit hours completed).

Baez, Sanchez and Rowlands were all named to the second team.

Henderson State University's Sydnee Parker was named to the first team and Lorish Puluspene to the second team.

