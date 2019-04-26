VIDEO: Truck explodes at central Arkansas Burger King

A truck caught fire and later exploded Friday afternoon at a Beebe Burger King. Photo by Amber Perry.

Video captured by a social media user shows a truck on fire that later explodes Friday afternoon while stopped in the drive-thru of a central Arkansas Burger King.

The video posted around 2 p.m. by Facebook user Zach Walker shows a red pickup engulfed in flames at the Beebe Burger King at 2326 W. Center St.

A person can be seen standing a few feet from the truck when it explodes, sending large clouds of black smoke into the air.

A Beebe dispatcher said officials were unavailable Friday afternoon because they were responding to “a big fire” at the fast food eatery.

Amber Perry, an Arkansas real estate agent, had passed by the eatery earlier and considered stopping there for lunch before opting to go to a nearby Taco Bell. “And I never go to Taco Bell,” she said.

When she came back near the Burger King she said she saw a truck was on fire as people ran out of the burger joint before she the blast, which she described as “a loud boom.”

Officials haven’t confirmed if there were any injuries from the fire or the blast.