Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police Beat

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:28 a.m. 0comments

1 suspect arrested in holdup at college

A Little Rock man was arrested on accusations that he robbed a woman at gunpoint on the Philander Smith College campus Friday.

Little Rock police arrested Lawon C. Conner, 21, after a woman told police that two men took her phone at gunpoint about noon Friday, a report said. The men fled in two vehicles, and officers tracked down Conner, who had a handgun and drugs in the vehicle, police said.

Conner was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Friday evening and facing charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, possession of a handgun on school property and multiple drug charges.

Metro on 04/27/2019

Print Headline: 1 suspect arrested in holdup at college

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT