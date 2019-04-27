Police Beat

1 suspect arrested in holdup at college

A Little Rock man was arrested on accusations that he robbed a woman at gunpoint on the Philander Smith College campus Friday.

Little Rock police arrested Lawon C. Conner, 21, after a woman told police that two men took her phone at gunpoint about noon Friday, a report said. The men fled in two vehicles, and officers tracked down Conner, who had a handgun and drugs in the vehicle, police said.

Conner was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Friday evening and facing charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, possession of a handgun on school property and multiple drug charges.

Metro on 04/27/2019