AT THE POST

DAY 52 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 4,250

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,164,167

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $393,580

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,770,587

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Belmont Park, 11:25 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:45 a.m.; Churchill Downs, noon; Woodbine, noon; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Lone Star Park, 2:35 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 3:10 p.m.; Indiana Grand, 5:05 p.m.; Penn National, 5:05 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane (greyhounds), 6:30 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Ricardo Santana won three races to regain the lead from David Cohen in the jockey standings. Santana has 67 victories in 312 starts while Cohen has 65 in 279 starts. Santana won the second race with Saucy at Midnight ($13.20, $4.80 and $3.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.94. He won the sixth race with Niigon's Glory ($12.00, $6.40 and $3.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.14. He won the eighth race with Estilo Femenino ($5.20, $3.80 and $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.40.

Edgar Morales won two races to improve his season totals to 11 victories in 144 starts. Morales won the fourth race with Freewater Rocket ($26.00, $12.80 and $8.20), covering 5½ furlongs in 1:04.36. He won the fifth race with V Tach ($36.20, $17.60 and $10.00), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:47.38.

Trainers Mac Robertson and Steve Asmussen won two races. Asmussen improved his season-leading totals to 55 victories in 272 starts. Asmussen won the sixth race with Niigon's Glory and the eighth race with Estilo Femenino. Robertson improved his season totals to eight victories in 63 starts with a victory in the second race with Saucy at Midnight and the third race with Sparkling Champagn ($12.00, $5.80 and $3.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:12.07.

Sports on 04/27/2019