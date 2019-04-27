Club shooting in Little Rock leaves 3 injured, police say

Three people were injured after a gunman opened fire in a Little Rock club early Saturday, according to a police report.

Little Rock police officers responded just after 1 a.m. Saturday to a nightclub at 3315 W. Roosevelt Road, where three people had been shot, the report said. There are two nightclubs listed at the address, and it was not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside of La'Changes or Empire.

One woman was shot in her upper thigh and the bullet fractured her pelvis, police said. Another woman was shot in her leg. A man was shot twice in the abdomen. None of the injures were immediately considered life-threatening, according to police.

One witness told police she saw several people fighting in the club, heard gunshots and then the club’s patrons began to run. At least one of the three people injured was shot while leaving the nightclub, authorities said.

Another witness told police she saw a man unload a weapon and drive away from the club with two other people in a burnt orange Dodge Charger or Challenger.

No suspects had been named as of Saturday morning.