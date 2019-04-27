Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive Drivetime Mahatma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cultivator finishes state's first medical pot harvest

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:26 a.m. 1comment

The first cultivator in Arkansas to begin growing medical marijuana says they've finished harvesting their initial crop.

BOLD Team spokesman Robert Lercher says the cultivator still expects to have the drug delivered to available dispensaries by May 12.

Lercher says it's not possible to know Friday how much this crop will yield, but previously the facility estimated they'd have about 200 pounds of product when it was dried and cured.

The Department of Health said Wednesday that it would automatically reissue its year-long medical marijuana cards to the more than 10,500 qualifying patients who'd received them in the months before the plant could be sold.

Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin says two other cultivators are growing and expect to harvest by summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • RobertBolt
    April 27, 2019 at 9:35 a.m.

    It's a start, but 3,200 ounces among 10,500 people won't stretch far. I'm interested in the pricing. The dispensary employees I purchased from in Oklahoma say they hear that Arkansas' prices are going to be astronomical. I don't know how they would know that, but the years-long slow-walking we witnessed here makes me wonder if overpricing will be the next form of sabotage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT