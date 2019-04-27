Dabo tops all college coaches with deal

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and Alabama defensive end Quinnen Williams pose for a photo on the NFL draft red carpet, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Two national titles in three years have helped earn Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney the biggest contract in college football history.

University trustees Friday approved a 10-year, $92 million deal that runs through 2028.

"The magnitude and significance of the financial commitment Clemson has made isn't lost on me," Swinney said in a letter to Tigers fans after the deal was finalized. "To be honest, it is all indescribably humbling."

Swinney's deal includes clauses to make sure he stays with the Tigers and remains one of the sport's best-paid coaches as long as he keeps winning.

The South Carolina school added a special protection -- a steeper financial penalty if Swinney leaves early for the top job at Alabama, the one coaching position that might be more attractive to him than the one he has now.

It's common for coaching contracts to have buyouts that a coach -- or his next school -- must pay if he leaves for a different gig. Swinney's deal contains a buyout, plus an additional cost if he jumps to the Crimson Tide.

For example, if Swinney leaves after the 2020 season, he'll owe Clemson $4 million. But if he leaves for Alabama, the amount jumps to $6 million, according to a term sheet released by the university.

Swinney, who has been coaching at Clemson since 2003, was born in Birmingham and played wide receiver at Alabama. He started his coaching career with the Crimson Tide and has long been linked to the school. He's 49 years old, almost two decades younger than current Alabama Coach Nick Saban.

Swinney's new deal also requires him to be one of the three highest-paid coaches in college football any season after his team makes the playoff semifinals, or he can leave Clemson without penalty.

Swinney's contract is bigger than the $74 million, eight-year deal Alabama's Nick Saban has through 2025, and the 10-year, $75 million contract Jimbo Fisher signed with Texas A&M through 2027.

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich, who also received a contract extension Friday through June 2024, said Swinney is worth every penny.

"Dabo's leadership of our football program has brought value, exposure and unprecedented levels of success not only to our athletics program but to the entire university," Radakovich said in a statement.

Swinney's first head coaching contract in 2009 at Clemson paid him $800,000 a year -- the lowest salary in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He went 15-12 his first two full seasons, including his only losing season at 6-7 in 2010.

Swinney is 97-15 since then, making the past four college football playoffs -- Clemson's only miss was the inaugural edition after the 2014 season -- and won two national titles, both over Alabama.

"Our boys attended elementary school, middle school, high school and college in Clemson," Swinney said in his letter to fans. "Very few head coaches get the opportunity to experience that type of stability and support, and we don't take it for granted."

Swinney will be paid at least $8.25 million this season, with his salary increasing to $10 million in 2027. The contract includes other incentives like a $250,000 bonus for a national title, $200,000 bonus for an ACC championship and $50,000 if he wins a coach of the year award.

If Clemson fires Swinney in the first two years of the contract, it will have to pay him $50 million with the buyout slowly declining over the next decade.

