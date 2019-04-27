Dolphins land Cards' excess QB

Quarterback Josh Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins on Friday after one season with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals made the trade after selecting Kyler Murray with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick Thursday to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. For Rosen they acquired a second-round choice this year -- No. 62 overall -- and a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and the former UCLA star had a rocky rookie season. He finished 33rd in the 32-team NFL in passing rating, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and the Cardinals finished last in points and yards while going 3-13.

In Miami, he'll compete for playing time with well-traveled veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed in March after the Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee.

"He was always a guy that has had a ton of talent," Miami General Manager Chris Grier said about Rosen. "He's a smart guy. He can throw it. What everyone always liked about him was how cerebral he was."

The second round of the draft Friday resembled an aerial circus.

Of the 32 picks, 11 were defensive backs charged with holding down pass catchers, of which seven were chosen. Plus another seven offensive linemen charged with protecting the guys who throw the ball.

Only one quarterback, Drew Lock of Missouri, was taken in Round 2, going to Denver 42nd overall after the Broncos traded up with Cincinnati to get him. Some projections had him going in the opening round.

"Certainly. It certainly does," Lock said when asked about being more motivated to prove himself now that he slipped so far. "I know the kind of player I am. I know the kind of player I'm going to be. This adds a little chip to the shoulder bigger than the one that's already on there."

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor of Florida and guard Cody Ford of Oklahoma, who were on hand for the draft, had to wait much longer than other prospects.

"It was a little devastating," Taylor said of being ignored Thursday before the Jaguars grabbed him. "I just have so much confidence in myself and I have high expectations for myself. I feel like I have something to prove ... so I'm just looking forward to seeing what happens next."

As is Ford, who will play for Buffalo, which like Jacksonville traded up for the blocker.

"I came back tonight because last night was a terrible disappointment," Ford explained. I've worked so hard to walk across that stage, I didn't want to leave and regret not being able to do that opportunity."

The defensive big guys dominated the opening round, and there was much more of a mix on Friday. Again, the SEC had the most picks with 13, on top of the nine the previous night.

"In the SEC, I had 35 career starts," Taylor said. "I left a year early, but I feel like I was ready and prepared to play in the NFL because I played against a lot of great competition. Definitely playing at Florida, playing in such a great conference, prepared me for this role."

The second round began with cornerbacks Byron Murphy of Washington and Rock Ya-Sin of Temple going to Arizona and Indianapolis respectively.

A bit later, that run continued with Central Michigan's Sean Bunting, Clemson's Trayvon Mullen, Vanderbilt's JoeJuan Williams, LSU's Greedy Williams -- at one point considered the top defensive back in this crop -- and Utah safety Marquise Blair.

It didn't subside until safety Juan Thornhill of Virginia went to the Chiefs on the penultimate selection in the second round.

One spot later, Seattle moved up for Mississippi WR DK Metcalf, who was rated by some the best wideout in this group.

Teams began branching out in the third round, with running backs getting some attention. But not too many: four, making for a six overall. Alabama's Josh Jacobs went in the opening round, and teammate Damien Harris did so in the third. Penn State's Miles Sanders was the only RB drafted in Round 2, by Philadelphia.

Josh Rosen

Kyler Murray

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Denver Broncos selected Lock 42nd overall in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday in Nashville, Tenn.

