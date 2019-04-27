Durant’s 50 points bury Clippers

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (left) reaches in on Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams during the Warriors’ 129-110 victory over the Clippers in Game 6 of their NBA first-round play- off series. Golden State will meet Houston in the second round.

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Durant scored 38 of his playoff career-high 50 points in the first half, Draymond Green had a triple-double, and the Golden State Warriors dominated in closing out the Los Angeles Clippers 129-110 Friday night to win their first-round series 4-2.

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semifinals and will face the Houston Rockets beginning Sunday in a rematch of last year’s conference finals. That’s when Houston let a 3-2 lead slip away, and the Warriors went on to win their second straight NBA championship.

Golden State found itself in the unfamiliar position of trying to win a third road game in a playoff series for the first time in franchise history. Durant set the tone with his 38 points that tied for the second-most points in a half in a playoff game.

He was 12 of 17 from the floor, made all 10 of his free throws and sank four three-pointers in leading the Warriors to a 72-53 advantage.

Durant had a vicious block of Danilo Gallinari in the fourth that left both of them on the floor. On the Warriors’ next possession, Durant converted a three-point play.

The Clippers fought off elimination with a 129-121 win on the Warriors’ home floor in Game 5, but aside from a game-opening burst and another to start the second half, they couldn’t make a stand in front of their crowd.

Stephen Curry added 24 points, and Green had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career playoff triple-double. Klay Thompson was limited to nine points with three fouls. Durant got his fourth foul in the fourth.

Los Angeles opened the game on an 18-8 run. Durant and Curry combined to score the Warriors’ next nine points as part of a 21-5 burst that put them ahead for good.

Gallinari led the Clippers with 29 points, and rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 22.

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell, the NBA’s highest-scoring bench combo, were never a factor. Williams shot 3 of 21 for 8 points, and Harrell was 4 of 7 for 10 points. The two reserves scored a combined 57 points on 23-for-33 shooting in Game 5.

GOLDEN STATE (129)

Livingston 1-5 0-0 2, Durant 15-26 14-15 50, D.Green 8-14 0-1 16, Curry 8-14 6-6 24, Thompson 3-10 2-3 9, McKinnie 1-2 1-2 3, Jerebko 0-1 0-0 0, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Looney 1-1 0-0 2, Bogut 1-1 2-2 4, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 7-11 0-2 15. Totals 47-89 25-31 129.

LA CLIPPERS (110)

Beverley 4-6 2-3 11, Gallinari 11-24 4-6 29, J.Green 2-7 2-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 8-14 4-6 22, Shamet 3-8 3-3 10, Harrell 4-7 2-2 10, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 2-5 2-2 8, Temple 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 3-21 2-2 8, Thornwell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-96 23-28 110.

Golden State .......35 37 30 27 — 129 LA Clippers.........31 22 25 32 — 110 3-Point Goals—Golden State 10-30 (Durant 6-14, Curry 2-5, Iguodala 1-3, Thompson 1-4, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-1, D.Green 0-2), LA Clippers 11-32 (Gallinari 3-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4, Robinson 2-5, Thornwell 1-1, Beverley 1-2, J.Green 1-4, Shamet 1-5, Temple 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Golden State 46 (D.Green 14), LA Clippers 49 (Beverley 14). Assists—Golden State 32 (D.Green 10), LA Clippers 22 (Beverley, Williams 7). Total Fouls—Golden State 24, LA Clippers 26. Technicals—D.Green, Williams. Attendance—19,068 (18,997).

At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary) FRIDAY’S GAME

Golden State 129, LA Clippers 110

Golden State wins series 4-2 TODAY’S GAME All times Central

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m.

Series tied 3-3

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7) TODAY’S GAME

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

First game of series SUNDAY’S GAME

Boston at Milwaukee, noon

First game of series

Houston at Golden State, 2:30 p.m.

First game of series

WARRIORS 129, CLIPPERS 110