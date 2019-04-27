For 3 slayings, man, 35, given 3 life sentences

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County Circuit Court jury deliberated for a little more than two hours Friday before finding a man guilty of killing a man and two women at a Hot Springs home in 2017.

Nicholas Matthew Lewondowski, 35, of Hot Springs, who faced three counts of capital murder, was sentenced to three consecutive life terms after the six-man, six woman jury convicted him in the deaths of Paul D. Power, 40; Dory Ann Power, 46; and Brenda Sue Lawson, 60, all of Hot Springs.

The victims' bodies were found inside a residence at 208 Nevada St. the day before Lewondowski's arrest Dec. 6, 2017.

The jury retired to deliberate shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday after hearing several hours of testimony that morning and closing arguments in the afternoon.

Dr. Frank Peretti, the associate medical examiner from the state Crime Laboratory who performed the autopsies, testified that all three victims died as a result of a gunshot wound in the head, although they all had other injuries as well, and Paul Power suffered two additional gunshot wounds.

Peretti said Dory Power had a contact gunshot wound in the left side of her forehead, with the bullet traveling through her scalp, skull and brain and exiting out her right cheek. He noted "stippling," or powder burn, indicated the muzzle was less than an inch away when she was shot.

Peretti said there was no muzzle imprint so it wasn't pressed against the skin but would have been "very close." He said that since the bullet entered the brain, she would have been incapacitated immediately.

Peretti said Dory Power also had multiple superficial "cutting wounds," in the back of her neck, her upper right back and shoulder, and behind her left ear. He noted the injuries involved skin and fat but no blood vessels, so they would not have been life-threatening.

He said Paul Power suffered a gunshot wound in the back of his head, and the bullet was recovered in the front lobe of his brain. He said the wound would have caused immediate death. Paul Power also was shot in the nose, with the bullet passing through left to right, which he described as a "flesh wound" that was likely painful but not life-threatening.

A third gunshot entered Power's left upper chest, traveling through his ribs into his left lung and exiting on his left side, causing him to lose almost a liter of blood. He said the wound would have been fatal but not immediately.

"He could have moved around for a bit," he said, noting all three gunshots were from a distance since there was no stippling or powder burns.

Peretti said Lawson had a gunshot wound in her right cheek, with the bullet passing through her spinal cord and her left lung and coming to rest in her back behind her ribs. He said there was some stippling, which indicated the shot was fired from less than 2 feet away. Lawson would have been immediately incapacitated, he said.

He said Lawson had a cut in her left cheek and a bruise in the left side of her head, likely caused by her falling backward and hitting her head.

Peretti said toxicology tests showed Lawson had methamphetamine and cocaine in her system, Dory Power had meth and nicotine in her system, and Paul Power had meth, marijuana and nicotine in his system at the time of their deaths.

Under cross-examination by Lewondowski's attorney, Tim Beckham, Peretti said older injuries in Paul and Dory Power were not related to their deaths and "not from this incident."

Beckham asked if any of the three had their hands bagged to preserve evidence before their bodies arrived at the lab, and Peretti said they did not. He also acknowledged evidence could have been lost as a result. He said none of the victims had broken fingernails, which would have indicated signs of a struggle.

There was earlier testimony that Lewondowski's DNA was found on Dory Power's fingernails and DNA from Paul Powers was found on Lawson's fingernails.

After the prosecution rested its case, the defense recalled Hot Springs police detective Mark Fallis, the lead investigator on the case. Beckham asked Fallis about his contact with James Coble, a friend of Lewondowski, who had contacted police with his concerns that Lewondowski had killed people at the Nevada Street house.

Beckham asked if Fallis inspected Coble's body for any injuries or obtained a search warrant for his house. Fallis said he had not. Fallis also said he was not sure if the victims' clothing had been sent to the state Crime Lab for testing.

Coble also was called by the defense and questioned at length about the timeline from the afternoon and evening of Dec. 4, 2017, when Lewondowski and Dory Power had gone to his house, leading up to the victims' deaths the next day.

Coble admitted he agreed to help Lewondowski move the victims' cars and to destroy Lewondowski's clothing and items taken from the victims, although he actually hid them in the woods behind his house where police recovered them.

He said he was scared Lewondowski was going to kill him or kill his mother, and at one point he hid some of the items Lewondowski had given him inside his house.

"I thought that I was going to die and I was leaving clues for the police to find so they would know what happened," he said. "I don't care what I get. There are three people not with us anymore. I want to speak for them."

Noting Coble's earlier testimony about Lewondowski's alleged threat to "not leave any witnesses," Beckham asked him at one point, "Why are you here? You're a witness."

"Luck, I guess," Coble replied.

