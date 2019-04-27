GED-test top scorers in state named; hopes, dreams key, No. 1 says

Raven Leggett of Eureka Springs earned the top score on the General Educational Development exam in 2018, the Arkansas Department of Career Education Adult Education Division announced Friday.

Leggett said in a news release that she was influenced by her hopes and dreams.

"I've always had dreams that were centered around higher education. I could not imagine a future for myself that did not involve academia, nor could I let a bump in the road strip that future away from me," Leggett said in a statement.

"Eventually I would love to have an occupation in evolutionary biology and conservation, preferably in the field. I also like the idea of being a professor and performing research for a university."

The Adult Education Division celebrated the top 25 scorers at an awards ceremony Friday at the state Capitol. Not everyone agreed to release their names publicly. Also, some test-takers tied with others, achieving the same score.

A list of award recipients, their ranking, and the site where they signed up for adult-education courses were:

• 1. Raven Leggett, North Arkansas College Adult Education Center.

• 3. Ashlee Biggs, Northwest Arkansas Community College Adult Education Center.

• 5. Torsten Radke, Arkansas Tech University Ozark Adult Education Center.

• 6. Aaron Gutierrez, Fort Smith Adult Education Center.

• 7. Maddie Deaver, Arkansas Northeastern College Adult Education Center.

• 10. Nicholas Hill, the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Adult Education Center.

• 10. Alexander Robertson, Arkansas Baptist College Adult Education Center.

• 12. Zachary Holland, the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Adult Education Center.

• 13. Elias Houser, Northwest Technical Institute University of Arkansas Community College Batesville.

• 14. Rylee Creed, Southern Arkansas University Tech University of Arkansas Community College Batesville.

• 14. Samantha Pfeiffer, Fayetteville Adult Education Center.

• 15. Jon English, Arkansas Baptist College Adult Education Center.

• 16. Karena Benoit, Southeast Arkansas College Adult Education Center.

• 17. Coy Lewis, Northwest Arkansas Community College Adult Education Center.

• 18. Patrick Efird, College of the Ouachitas Adult Education Center.

• 19. Taylor Massey, the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton Adult Education Center.

• 20. Arissa Farmer, Arkansas State University at Newport Adult Education Center.

• 20. Christopher Martin, Arkansas Correctional School District Wrightsville/Adult Education Center.

• 21. Nathali Meza, Northwest Arkansas Community College Adult Education Center.

• 23. Brandon Andujar, Fort Smith Adult Education Center.

• 23. Lydia Jett, Fort Smith Adult Education Center.

• 24. Chance Lund, Arkansas Baptist College Adult Education Center.

• 24. Dusty Luttrull, Arkansas Northeastern College Adult Education Center.

• 25. Robert Cotton, Black River Technical College Adult Education Center.

• 25. Morgan Dixon, Northwest Arkansas Community College Adult Education Center.

• 25. Rebecca Roberts, Arkansas State University at Newport Adult Education Center.

