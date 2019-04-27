Guerrero Jr.'s 1st hit sets up Blue Jays' victory

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, ATHLETICS 2

TORONTO -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped his major league debut with a double leading off the ninth inning for his first hit, and Brandon Drury followed with a winning two-run home run with two outs to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Friday night.

The 20-year-old son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, considered the top prospect in the major leagues, arrived at Rogers Centre in a replica Montreal Expos jersey to honor his father, who was on hand. He grounded out in the second, was robbed of an extra-base hit by left fielder Stephen Pinder's leaping catch in the fourth, then flied out to right in the sixth.

Guerrero hit an opposite-field double down the right-field line on a 2-2 fastball from Yusmeiro Petit (0-1). Billy McKinney sacrificed pinch-runner Alen Hanson and, with the infield in, Teoscar Hernández lined out to second baseman Jurickson Profar.

Drury followed with a drive over the center-field wall, and Guerrero, arm raised, was the first Blue Jays player out of the dugout to celebrate.

Ken Giles (1-1) struck out two on a one-hit ninth.

Eric Sogard's first-inning home run and Randal Grichuk's third-inning RBI single built a lead off Mike Fiers, but Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run in the eighth off Joe Biagini.

Guerrero Jr. missed the start of the season after an oblique injury in spring training. He played four rehab games at Class A Dunedin before moving up to Class AAA Buffalo, where he hit .367 with 3 home runs and 8 RBI in 8 games.

By delaying his debut until Friday, the Blue Jays ensured his maximum service time this year would be 157 days -- 15 days shy of being eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

The few hundred fans already inside the stadium clapped and cheered as Guerrero launched several long drives.

A crowd of 28,688 rose for a standing ovation as Guerrero led off the bottom of the second. Guerrero worked the count to 2-2 as fans chanted "Let's go, Vladdy!" On the fifth pitch, he hit a sharp grounder to first baseman Kendrys Morales, who made the play unassisted. The exit velocity was 106.8 miles per hour.

The 20-year-old batted fifth, played third base and wore No. 27, the number retired in honor of his father by the Los Angeles Angels.

TWINS 6, ORIOLES 1 Nelson Cruz hit two of Minnesota's five home runs in a victory over visiting Baltimore.

INDIANS 6, ASTROS 3 Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland's four home runs and drove in three runs in a victory over host Houston.

WHITE SOX 12, TIGERS 11 Tim Anderson helped turn José Abreu's three-run home run into a two-run single when he tagged up at first and was passed on the bases, then hit a winning home run in the ninth that gave Chicago a victory over visiting Detroit.

ANGELS 5, ROYALS 1 Albert Pujols hit a two-run home run in the first inning and moved passed Lou Gehrig into fourth place on the career RBI list, and Tyler Skaggs pitched five shutout innings as Los Angeles beat host Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 0 Jerad Eickhoff pitched seven crisp innings, Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run and Philadelphia beat visiting Miami.

PADRES 4, NATIONALS 3 Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking solo drive in the ninth inning, and San Diego rallied to beat host Washington.

ROCKIES 8, BRAVES 4 Nolan Arenado combined with Trevor Story to homer on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning, then hit a tiebreaking double in the sixth that led visiting Colorado over Atlanta.

REDS 12, CARDINALS 1 Joey Votto, Yasiel Puig and Eugenio Suarez homered, and Cincinnati snapped host St. Louis' five-game win streak.

