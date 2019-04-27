Hogs' increased social media presence plus for Jalen Ricks

— Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has increased the Razorbacks' footprint on social media with videos and photos of practice, and Sylvan Hills and 16-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks wingman Jalen Ricks has taken notice.

“I’ve noticed more videos and pictures being put out,” Ricks said. “It looks like the program is getting a jumpstart.”

Ricks (6-5, 179) has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State and TCU as well as interest from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Memphis and others. He likes Arkansas' increase in social media activity.

“It kind of gives me a hint of the culture they’re trying to set up there,” Ricks said.

He had interest from the previous Arkansas staff and was happy to see Musselman do the same.

“It means a lot that a new coach would come in and I can still have interest in them. And being from my home state, it means a lot,” Ricks said.

Ricks finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist in Friday's 77-58 win over Team Loaded and nine points, five rebounds, five steals and an assist in Saturday's first game in Adidas Gauntlet league play.

Razorbacks assistant coach Corey Williams has been at both Hawks games at the Adidas Gauntlet thus far and is expected to attend the remaining two games.

“It gives me support and more motivation to play harder,” Ricks said.

A lifelong Razorbacks fan, Ricks would embrace an Arkansas offer.

“It would mean a lot. Being from Arkansas, who else you have to root for?” he said. “There aren’t any professional teams. Go Hogs. That’s what it is.”