Man shot by police on Easter a parolee

Michael Claude St. Clair, the 42-year-old Pine Bluff man killed in a shootout with Little Rock police on Easter, was a parolee who has spent most of the past 10 years either in prison or on parole for property crimes and fleeing from police.

St. Clair was killed by Little Rock officers who had been called to investigate a complaint about a man firing a gun at the Shackleford Crossings shopping center on South Shackleford Road. The gunman was described as wearing a black hoodie and walking toward the neighboring Walmart Supercenter.

The man, later identified as St. Clair, ran from officers who tried to stop him, firing his gun as he ran. Officers Ryan Stubenrauch and Chandler Taylor returned fire, and St. Clair was fatally wounded near an Arby's restaurant.

The officers are on paid leave while the incident is under investigation. Authorities have not said how St. Clair got to the shopping center.

Court records show St. Clair has been sent to prison four times over the past 19 years.

His most recent sentence was in July 2016 in Faulkner County for breaking or entering, theft and fleeing. He accepted an eight-year sentence that was to be followed by a five-year suspended sentence in exchange for his guilty plea to the charges.

Court records show that St. Clair was homeless in Conway when he was arrested in March 2016. Conway police had seen him breaking into a car on the Hertz Rental lot at 808 N. Creek Drive. He got out of the car with his hands up, then ran, leaving behind his bicycle and a duffel bag, and eluding police.

A short time later, an extended cab, dual-rear-wheel pickup drove out of the neighboring Superior Collision Center, which drew officers' attention because the truck did not have its lights on.

The truck's hood flew open during the resulting pursuit, and the driver swerved between lanes. The chase eventually ended at Hamilton and Pine streets, where the driver crashed into a tree after running a stop sign. St. Clair ran from the crashed truck, and police chased him down on foot.

He was on parole at the time from a 10-year prison sentence that he received in December 2010 for pleading guilty to fleeing and theft by receiving in Pulaski County. St. Clair was living in England at the time of that arrest, July 2010, when he, driving a stolen car, led the Highway Patrol on a midmorning pursuit from Interstate 30 into downtown North Little Rock, court records show.

The chase started after a trooper saw a black 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe exiting onto Broadway from Interstate 30 East with the passenger window broken out. A check of the license plate showed that the car had been stolen, and the driver refused to stop when the trooper turned on his lights.

The police report says St. Clair jumped out of the moving car in the Centennial Bank parking lot on Magnolia Street and ran, and the car crashed into a concrete wall. He ran along Broadway and onto the Verizon Arena grounds where police captured him.

He was arrested in April 2004 for commercial burglary after Little Rock police caught him inside David Truck Equipment at 7609 Colonel Glenn Road. He was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty the next month.

St. Clair's first prison term was in August 2000 when he was sentenced to 30 months in the penitentiary after pleading guilty to theft by receiving. St. Clair, living in England, had been arrested in January 2000 by Little Rock police, driving a stolen 1995 Geo Prizm while on probation for attempted commercial burglary.

The attempted burglary charge was his first felony conviction. The charge stemmed from his May 1998 arrest, about two weeks before his 22nd birthday, by Little Rock police who caught him trying to break into the Captain D's restaurant at 6221 Asher Ave.

