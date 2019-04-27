GOLF

Lee takes lead in L.A.

Minjee Lee took advantage of fellow Australian Hannah Green’s problems Friday to take the second-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s L.A. Open. The fourth-ranked Lee shot a 2-under 69 to reach 7-under 135 at Wilshire Country Club. She holed a wedge from 114 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th. Green birdied three of the first six holes to get to 9 under, then played the final 12 in 5 over for a 73 that left her three strokes back at 4 under. She had a double bogey after hitting into the water on the par-4 17th — her eighth hole — and also had three bogeys. Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen was second after a 67. Morgan Pressel (66) and former Arkansas Razorback Gaby Lopez (68) were 5 under. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks), tied with Green for the first-round lead, matched Green with a 73 to finish at 4 under with playing partner Inbee Park (70), Danielle Kang (66), Jaclyn Lee (67) and Shanshan Feng (70). Lewis had six bogeys, three on the first four holes. “I really hit it good all day,” she said. “Hit a couple squirrely shots, but it was harder, I thought, with the wind this afternoon.”

Malnati, Hurley lead

Peter Malnati and Billy Hurley III topped the Zurich Classic leaderboard at 14-under 130 on Friday when darkness suspended second-round play in the team event at TPC Louisiana at Avondale, La. Malnati and Hurley played 36 holes Friday, shooting a best-ball 9-under 63 in the morning in the rain-delayed first round and a 67 in alternate-shot play in the afternoon in the second round. Play was delayed for more than seven hours Thursday, with only half of the 80 two-man teams teeing off. First-round leaders Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini were a stroke back with Russell Knox-Brian Stuard, Scott Stallings-Trey Mullinax and Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown, with only Knox and Stuard finishing two rounds. Gay-Sabbatini and Kisner-Brown had 14 holes left in the second round, and Stallings-Mullinax had nine to go. Knox and Stuard shot 62-69 in their 36-hole day. Gay and Sabbatini opened with a 60. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70 and are 9 under after two rounds, tied for 20th place.

Zhang out front

Xinjun Zhang fired an 8-under 64 on Friday to take sole possession of first place at the Web.com Tour's Dormie Network Classic at Briggs Ranch in San Antonio. Zhang was at 17-under 127. Steven Alker also had a 64 and was two strokes back in second. Charlie Saxon had a 66 and was at 13-under 131, alone in third place. Brian Richey, who shared the first-round lead with Zhang on Thursday, shot a 2-under 70 on Friday and was tied for 7th place at 11 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 15th after a 6-under 66 gave him a two-round total of 9-under 135 going into the weekend. Zack Fischer (Little Rock), Matt Atkins (Henderson State), Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Pernice, Hoch lead

Tom Pernice Jr. and Scott Hoch teamed to shoot a 9-under 62 on Friday in best-ball play at Ozarks National to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Ridgedale, Mo. The teams of Shaun Micheel-Loren Roberts, Ken Tanigawa-Gene Sauers and Roger Chapman-David Frost were a stroke back. Micheel-Roberts and Chapman-Frost shot 63 at Ozarks National. Tanigawa-Sauers had an 8-under 46 on the Top of the Rock par-3 course, playing the first nine holes on the nine-hole layout in modified alternate shot and the second nine in best ball. The teams will rotate courses at Big Cedar Lodge today, then play the final round Sunday on the par-3 course. Defending champions Paul Broadhurst and Kirk Triplett had a 4-under 50 on the par-3 layout. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Michael Allen are tied for 11th after a 4-under 50.

TENNIS

Nadal, Thiem advance

Rafael Nadal will meet Dominic Thiem in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open after the defending champion brushed off a challenge from German Jan-Lennard Struff to win 7-5, 7-5 on Friday. The top-seeded Nadal broke Struff's serve in the final game of each set to stay on course for a record-extending 12th title on the outdoor clay courts at Barcelona. He next faces the third-seeded Thiem, who beat Guido Pella 7-5, 6-2. Struff, who beat last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, fought back from an early break to make a match of it. Nadal avoided a first-set tiebreaker by pushing Struff into a 0-40 hole on his final service game. He closed out the set when Struff could only stab his passing shot off the court. Nadal then finished the match by chasing down a ball and landing a backhand return just inside the opposing corner, improving his record in Barcelona to 61-3. Kei Nishikori, who won here in 2014 and 2015, also advanced to the final four after beating Roberto Carballes 6-4, 7-5. The fourth-seeded Nishikori will play Daniil Medvedev, after the Russian hit five aces in defeating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-4.

Osaka on to semis

Top-ranked Naomi Osaka came from behind in the final set to beat Donna Vekic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany. Osaka easily won the first set before Vekic looked to have seized control of the match by winning the second and building up a 5-1 lead in the third. But Osaka, who twice was two points from defeat, regrouped to win five consecutive games and force the tiebreaker, which she wrapped up after two early mini breaks. The victory sends her into her first semifinal since winning the Australian Open in January. Osaka will next face eighth-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estona, who moved on when Victoria Azarenka retired with an injury. Kontaveit led 3-0 in the third set when Azarenka was forced to quit with an injury that affected her service motion. Third-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic came from behind to beat Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the semifinals for the third time. Kvitova will play Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who beat Germany's Angelique Kerber, a two-time champion in Stuttgart, 6-3, 6-4.

BASKETBALL

Barnes' big deal

Tennessee basketball Coach Rick Barnes will make $26 million over the next five seasons as part of a hefty raise he will receive after speaking with UCLA about its coaching vacancy earlier this month. Contract details obtained through a public records request show that Barnes will earn $4.7 million in the 2019-20 season and will get a $250,000 raise each of the next four seasons after that. Barnes had been scheduled to make $17.75 million over the next five seasons -- including $3.35 million in 2019-20 -- before the contract adjustments. The only men's college basketball head coaches earning more per year are Kentucky's John Calipari and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, according to USA Today's coaching salary database. Barnes said earlier this month he probably would have left for UCLA if the Bruins had agreed to cover his $5 million buyout. UCLA instead hired former Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin.

MOTOR SPORTS

Deflector debut

IndyCar will start using its new debris deflector at the May 11 road race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, moving up the debut from the Indianapolis 500 two weeks later. The 3/4-inch-wide titanium "AFP" piece is bolted to the car just in front of the open cockpit so it can knock away debris moving toward a driver's head. It was slated to make its debut May 26 during the series' marquee race. IndyCar President Jay Frye said there is no reason to wait after recent work, testing and feedback. Series officials have spent years trying to make racing safer, but Justin Wilson's death in August 2015 reignited the discussion about head safety in open-wheel racing. The popular English driver died from injuries sustained when he was hit in the head by flying debris from another car at Pocono.

SOCCER

Jimmy Banks dies

Jimmy Banks, a defender and winger who made two appearances for the United States at the 1990 World Cup, has died. He was 54. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Banks died Friday of pancreatic cancer at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. Banks had 36 international appearances from 1986-91. He did not play in the opening loss to Czechoslovakia at the 1990 World Cup, then was inserted into the lineup following Eric Wynalda's red card in the opener and started in losses to Italy and Austria. The U.S. qualified for soccer's showcase for the first time since 1950 and Banks and Desmond Armstrong were the first two African Americans to make a U.S. World Cup roster. Banks was born in Milwaukee and played college soccer for future national team coach Bob Gansler at Milwaukee. At a time when the U.S. did not have a major outdoor league, Banks played for the Milwaukee Wave of the American Indoor Soccer Association from 1987-93.

FOOTBALL

Investigation of Chiefs’ Hill reopened

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Friday a local prosecutor has reopened a domestic violence investigation involving suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a TV station broadcast audio in which Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son.

Reid and Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach both declined comment about Hill’s case and potential next steps involving their star player. The prosecutor, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, did not immediately return a message.

“I’m not going to have too much to add,” Veach said in response to multiple questions about Hill. “As I said yesterday, we’re going to continue to gather information, evaluate information and, as I said yesterday, we’ll make the right decision when the time is appropriate.”

Police were called to Hill’s home twice last month and determined the child had been injured. On Wednesday, Howe said he would not file charges against Hill or Espinal even though his office believed a crime had occurred. He said available evidence didn’t establish who had hurt the child. On Thursday, KCTV in Kansas City aired part of an 11-minute audio file in which Espinal told Hill earlier this year that when the boy was asked about his injured arm he replied: “Daddy did it.”

Hill denied any role in what happened to the child, saying: “He says Daddy does a lot of things.” Espinal told Hill their son is “terrified of you.”

Hill replied, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b——.” Later, Espinal asked Hill, “What do you do when the child is bad? You make him open up his arms and you punch him in the chest.”

Howe has not responded to requests for comment about the audio recording, which the TV station said has been provided to his office. KCTV said the recording is believed to have been made in March when the parents were walking through an airport in Dubai.

The Chiefs have suspended Hill while the team looks into the developments. The NFL could also punish Hill under its personal conduct policy.

