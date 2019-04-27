Pickup blaze sparks drive-thru explosion

A truck hauling propane caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon in the drive-thru of a White County restaurant, injuring the driver and forcing the evacuation of the eatery, officials and witnesses said.

Fire officials said they responded to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. and found a pickup burning in a drive-thru lane at the Burger King at 2326 W. Center St. in Beebe.

The blast caused the building to catch fire and the fast-food restaurant was evacuated during the lunch hour.

Video shot by Facebook user Zach Walker shows a burning red truck that seconds later explodes, sending a plume of thick black smoke into the air.

The footage shows a person standing a few yards from the truck during the fire before he runs away after the booming blast.

An employee smelled gas coming from the truck, and the driver got out to check the propane tank in the bed, according to a statement from the Beebe Police Department.

"She told the driver and he got out of the truck and went to check the shutoff valve on the tank when the truck burst into flames," police said.

Beebe District Fire Chief Vaudie McAfee said the department isn't sure what caused the spark, or if the driver was smoking when the tank burst into flame.

He said the driver suffered minor burns.

Authorities said the man went to a hospital.

Amber Perry, a real estate agent, had passed by the restaurant earlier and considered stopping there for lunch before deciding to go to a Taco Bell instead. "And I never go to Taco Bell," she said.

When she drove back by, she saw a truck was on fire, and people were running out of the Burger King. She said she then saw the blast, which she described as making "a loud boom."

McAfee said crews contained the truck fire quickly, but the building, which had been evacuated, caught fire. He said some of the burning fragments landed on the restaurant's roof.

Fire crews had put out the blaze by 4 p.m., and officials reported no other injuries.

The burnt-out pickup later was towed away.

McAfee said he didn't recall the department responding to a fire at a fast-food drive-thru in several years, nor could he remember such a large blast from a propane bottle in a truck.

"I don't know if I'd ever had a 100-pound bottle that I can remember in the back of the truck that started a fire," McAfee said.

State Desk on 04/27/2019