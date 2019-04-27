Police: Little Rock man arrested, accused of biting off boyfriend's finger

A Little Rock man accused of biting off his boyfriend’s finger during a fight was arrested Friday, police said.

Authorities in Little Rock were called to the Big Country Chateau apartments, 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, shortly before 5 p.m. A 63-year-old Little Rock man standing outside the apartments, his hand held aloft and wrapped in a towel, told officers his boyfriend, Darrell Dean, 44, bit off his finger.

An officer who checked the man’s wound found the tip of his left index finger “partially detached and hanging by the flesh,” the report states.

The victim told police he and Dean had a no contact order but that he allowed the man into the apartment anyway. According to court records, a no contact order was issued against Dean, whose residence was listed as the same as the victim’s, on April 1.

While inside the apartment, officers noted drops of blood on the floor, as well as a balloon with the words “Welcome back.”

Authorities found Dean lying on a bed inside the apartment's bedroom, police said. The man reportedly told officers that he and the victim had been watching TV in the living room when his boyfriend began striking his head before dragging him across the ground.

Dean said that’s when he bit the man’s finger off.

According to police, the skin on Dean’s right elbow appeared to have been “scraped off almost entirely” and had bled profusely. The report does not suggest why the other man allegedly struck and dragged Dean.

The victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, according to the report. Authorities said Dean received a hospital evaluation and was booked into Pulaski County jail, where an online roster indicated he remained late Saturday morning. He faces a charge of first-degree domestic battering.