PREP TRACK: Bentonville girls, Fayetteville boys take 6A-West titles

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Bentonville's Lainey Quandt (right) leads Rogers' Anna Jeffcoat Friday, April 26, 2019, in the 1,600 meters during the 6A-West Conference Outdoor Track and Field Meet at Van Buren High School. Visit nwadg.com/photos to see more photographs from the meet.

VAN BUREN -- The first event had been completed in the 6A-West Conference track and field championships, and Randy Ramaker already had a reason to smile Friday afternoon.

His Bentonville High girls already had a substantial lead, having pulled off a 1-2-3-5 finish in the discus to compile 28 points. The Lady Tigers continued to build momentum from that performance and captured the team title at the Van Buren Track Complex.

At A Glance 6A-WEST CONFERENCE TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS at Van Buren Track Complex BOYS Team Scores 1. Fayetteville 170.5; 2. Bentonville High 147.2; 3. Rogers High 121.2; 4. Springdale Har-Ber 70; 5. Bentonville West 48.2; 6. Springdale High 44.5; 7. Rogers Heritage 33.2; 8. Van Buren 28.2. 100 1. Drake Stanton, Fayetteville, 10.94; 2. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 10.96; 3. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 10.97; 4. Ty Graser, Heritage, 11.11; 5. Colby Ried, Bentonville, 11.14; 6. Cole Joyce, Bentonville, 11.15; 7. Byron Marks, Fayetteville, 11.18; 8. Connor Flannigan, Fayetteville, 11.23. 200 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 22.07; 2. Joshua Workman, Rogers, 22.10; 3. Drake Stanton, Fayetteville, 22.27; 4. Devin Dougherty, Bentonville, 22.50; 5. Garrett Chrisman, Rogers, 22.65; 6. (tie) Byron Marks, Fayetteville, and Colby Ried, Bentonville, 22.67; 8. Cole Joyce, Bentonville, 22.70. 400 1. Jadon Bartholomew, Har-Ber, 49.31; 2. Miguel Silveria, West, 49.78; 3. Sam Cobbs, Heritage, 50.03; 4. Devin Dougherty, Bentonville, 50.2; 5. Garrett Chrisman, Rogers, 50.25; 6. Drake Stanton, Fayetteville, 50.81; 7. Nick Whitlatch, West, 51.12; 8. Lucas Bharara, Rogers, 51.42. 800 1. Garrett Clifford, Bentonville, 2:00.63; 2. Jadon Pruitt, Rogers, 2:00.88; 3. River Baker, Har-Ber, 2:02.11; 4. Colin Conway, Bentonville, 2:03.30; 5. Carter Betts, Fayetteville, 2:03.31; 6. Mason Brown, Har-Ber, 2:03.44; 7. Clay Harrell, Bentonville, 2:03.69; 8. Jake Early, Rogers, 2:03.98. 1,600 1. Lukas Pabst, Bentonville 4:29.41; 2. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 4:32.20; 3. Jack Williams, Fayetteville, 4:32.40; 4. Carter Betts, Fayetteville, 4:33.78; 5. Anton Michna, Fayetteville, 4:34.15; 6. Daniel Graham, Bentonville, 4:34.26; 7. Dawson Mayberry, Bentonville, 4:34.31; 8. Dylan Mayberry, Bentonville, 4:34.37. 3,200 1. Coleman Wilson, Bentonville, 9:48.86; 2. Lukas Pabst, Bentonville, 9:53.13; 3. Reuben Reina, Har-Ber, 9:55.54; 4. Jack Kees, Har-Ber, 10:04.53; 5. Anton Michna, Fayetteville, 10:05.93; 6. Avery Francis, West, 10:07.31; 7. Luke Bledsoe, Har-Ber, 10:08.23; 8. Gabe Hardin, Fayetteville, 10:09.19. 110 Hurdles 1. AJ Moss, Bentonville, 14.89; 2. Solomon Evans, Fayetteville, 15.04; 3. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 15.31; 4. Clay Workman, Rogers, 15.60; 5. DuVuiry Robinson, Rogers, 15.65; 6. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 16.14; 7. Luke Williams, Heritage, 16.24; 8. Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 16.37. 300 Hurdles 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 38.69; 2. DuVuiry Robinson, Rogers, 39.35; 3. Solomon Evans, Fayetteville, 40.02; 4. AJ Moss, Bentonville, 40.24; 5. Daniel Lestina, West, 40.43; 6. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 40.47; 7. Gavin Pitts, Rogers, 40.97; 8. Caleb McAdams, Har-Ber, 41.28. 4x100 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Connor Flannigan, Drake Stanton, Bryan Marks, Link Lindsey), 42.58; 2. Bentonville, 42.85; 3. West, 43.50; 4. Van Buren, 44.15; 5. Rogers, 44.26; 6. Har-Ber, 44.55; 7. Heritage, 44.91; 8. Springdale, 45.78. 4x400 Relay 1. Rogers (DuVuiry Robinson, Gavin Pitts, Lucas Bharara, Garrett Christman), 3:24.38; 2. West, 3:24.61; 3. Bentonville, 3:27.95; 4. Har-Ber, 3:28.83; 5. Fayetteville, 3:36.15; 6. Heritage, 3:37.72; 7. Springdale, 3:38.57; 8. Van Buren, 3:42.42. 4x800 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Wayne Narcisso, Zane Thompson, Sam Fischer, Camren Fischer), 8:08.13; 2. Bentonville, 8:16.62; 3. Rogers, 8:22.09; 4. Heritage, 8:39.73; 5. Har-Ber, 8:40.57; 6. Springdale, 8:53.06; 7. West, 9:00.18; 8. Van Buren, 9:01.78 Discus 1. Bryant Parlin, Bentonville, 169-11; 2. Jack Gilbreath, Rogers, 140-1; 3. Garrett Standifird, Van Buren, 133-9; 4. Trenton Davis, West, 133-0; 5. Easton Mongold, Van Buren, 129-5; 6. Cha’raun Page, Van Buren, 129-2; 7. Noah Vining, Har-Ber, 127-8; 8. Jackson Moore, Fayetteville, 125-3. High Jump 1. DuVuiry Robinson, Rogers, 6-4; 2. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 6-2; 3. (tie) Vincent Mason, Springdale, and Sam Hurley, Fayetteville, 5-10; 5. Solomon Evans, Fayetteville, 5-10; 6. Benjamin Vogel, Har-Ber, 5-10; 7. Drue McClendon, Har-Ber, 5-10; 8. (tie) Brayden Gilmore, Van Buren; Zane Ochoa, Bentonville; Joshuah Shepherd, Rogers; Jonas Higson, West; and Seth Kendall, Heritage, 5-8. Long Jump 1. Isaiah Sategna, Fayetteville, 23-11 (meet record; previous mark 23-10 by Robert Wright, Conway, 1981), 2. Vincent Mason, Springdale, 22-7.5; 3. Ty Graser, Heritage, 22-6.5; 4. Clay Workman, Rogers, 22-4.25; 5. Joshuah Shepherd, Rogers, 21-5.5; 6. Ryan Roark, Fayetteville, 21-3.75; 7. Link Lindsey, Fayetteville, 21-3.5; 8. Cole Hastings, Fayetteville, 21-1.75. Pole Vault 1. Ryan Roark, Fayetteville, 16-0; 2. Sean Gouvion, West, 14-0; 3. (tie) Joey Kachel, Fayetteville, and Brock McRae, Bentonville, 12-6; 5. Stan Storkov, Rogers, 12-6; 6. Trendon Cook, Heritage, 12-6; 7. Connor Sanderson, Bentonville, 12-6; 8. Brandon Leavitt, Heritage, 12-0. Shot Put 1. Bryant Parlin, Bentonville, 60-1; 2. Garrett Standifird, Van Buren, 49-9.75; 3. RJ Long, Rogers, 49-3.5; 4. Noah Vining, Har-Ber, 46-9; 5. Alex Larsen, Har-Ber, 45-7.75; 6. Cole Joyce, Bentonville, 44-4.75; 7. Trenton Davis, West, 43-9; 8. Braden Kennett, Har-Ber, 43-5. Triple Jump 1. Vincent Mason, Springdale, 44-1.5; 2. Chas Nimrod, Bentonville, 43-10.5; 3. Sebastian Frazier, Springdale, 43-5.25; 4. Clay Workman, Rogers, 43-2.25; 5. Solomon Evans, Fayetteville, 41-11.5; 6. Ryan Bowen, Fayetteville, 41-9; 7. Garrett Chrisman, Rogers, 41-7.25; 8. Pablo Mota, Rogers, 41-1.75. GIRLS Team Scores 1. Bentonville High 215.5; 2. Rogers High 137.5; 3. Fayetteville 119.5; 4. Bentonville West 70; 5. Van Buren 36; 6. (tie) Rogers Heritage and Springdale Har-Ber 30; 8. Springdale 23.5. 100 1. Grace Posey, West, 12.33; 2. Ashlyn Hall, Fayetteville, 12.69; 3. Tayonna Wilson, Heritage, 12.75; 4. Chloe Mahone, West, 12.83; 5. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 12.86; 6. Alyssa Baker, Bentonville, 12.89; 7. Callie Pixley, Van Buren, 12.95; 8. Isabelle Engledow, Bentonville, 12.99. 200 1. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 25.49; 2. Grace Posey, West, 25.56; 3. Ashlyn Hall, Fayetteville, 26.12; 4. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 26.33; 5. Tayonna Wilson, Heritage, 26.41; 6. (tie) Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, and Chloe Mahone, West, 26.56; 8. Jada Curtis, West, 26.57 400 1. Alexa Wright, Rogers, 59.54; 2. Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, 59.97; 3. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 1:00.02; 4. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville, 1:00.03; 5. Danna Sanchez, Springdale, 1:00.49; 6. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 1:00.90; 7. Makenzy Williams, Har-Ber, 1:01.24; 8. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 1:01.39. 800 1. Lainey Quandt, Bentonville, 2:16.31; 2. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 2:17.23; 3. Anna Jeffcoat, Rogers, 2:18.92; 4. Hailey Day, Rogers, 2:24.36; 5. Lauren Hill, Fayetteville, 2:25.42; 6. Danna Sanchez, Springdale, 2:25.65; 7. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 2:25.89; 8. Mary Margaret Harris, Fayetteville, 2:26.38. 1,600 1. Lainey Quandt, Bentonville, 4:59.80; 2. Anna Jeffcoat, Rogers, 5:02.09; 3. Emily Robinson, Bentonville, 5:12.57; 4. Tori Willis, Bentonville, 5:12.97; 5. Hailey Day, Rogers, 5:17.70; 6. Ali Nachtigal, Rogers, 5:20.39; 7. Kate Nachtigal, Rogers, 5:20.43; 8. Elizabeth Heffernan, Bentonville, 5:20.44. 3,200 1. Tori Willis, Bentonville, 11:25.60; 2. Anabelle Bradley, Bentonville, 11:34.02; 3. Julia Clark, Van Buren, 11:35.01; 4. Kaitlyn Heffernan, Bentonville, 11:53.49; 5. Aubrey Hardcastle, Fayetteville, 12:05.72; 6. Saylor Vera, Har-Ber, 12:06.18; 7. Gabby Reina, Har-Ber, 12:10.13; 8. Kate Nachtigal, Rogers, 12:19.61. 100 Hurdles 1. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 16.14; 2. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 16.49; 3. Audrey Wilson, Rogers, 16.57; 4. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 16.99; 5. Abbigayle Leslie, Fayetteville, 17.05; 6. Taylar Christensen, Van Buren, 17.30; 7. Cassidy Bennet, Rogers, 17.31; 8. Samantha Quintero, Springdale, 17.48. 300 Hurdles 1. Callie Pixley, Van Buren, 45.43; 2. Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers, 45.84; 3. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 48.14; 4. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 48.51; 5. Lydia Pehlman, Bentonville, 48.62; 6. Ciera Cravens, West, 49.50; 7. Georgia Brain, Rogers, 50.00; 8. Kelsey Urban, Fayetteville, 50.03 4x100 Relay 1. West, (Ashley Lestina, Grace Posey, Chloe Mahone, Jada Curtis), 49.15; 2. Fayetteville, 50.11; 3. Heritage, 51.13; 4. Van Buren, 51.23; 5. Har-Ber, 51.39; 6. Rogers, 51.78; 7. Springdale, 53.30; 8. Bentonville, 59.55. 4x400 Relay 1. Fayetteville (Kessiah Bemis, Mary Margaret Harris, Lauren Hill, Aiyanna Campbell), 4:05.45; 2. Bentonville, 4:09.25; 3. Rogers, 4:11.93; 4. Springdale, 4:16.34; 5. Har-Ber, 4:20.13; 6. West, 4:30.38; 7. Heritage, 4:33.17; 8. Van Buren, 4:37.72. 4x800 Relay 1. Bentonville (Anabelle Bradley, Tori Willis, Emily Robinson, Lainey Quandt), 9:57.29; 2. Fayetteville, 9:59.29; 3. Rogers, 10:10.71; 4. Har-Ber, 10:27.19; 5. Springdale, 10:42.90; 6. Heritage, 11:03.19; 7. Van Buren, 11:27.47. Discus 1. Molly Odell, Bentonville, 115-3; 2. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 107-2; 3. Julianna Evanoff, Bentonville, 105-11; 4. Abby Snipes, Heritage, 104-8; 5. Shonyea Lind, Bentonville, 104-1; 6. Amber Covington, Rogers, 103-2; 7. Sarah McBride, Rogers, 93-7; 8. Kaia Tennis, West, 92-7. High Jump 1. Rachel Wilson, West, 5-4; 2. (tie) Sydney Billington, Bentonville, and Lexi Matlock, Bentonville 5-0; 4. (tie) Kiana Cooley-Haynes, Springdale, and Ryley Martin, Rogers, 5-0; 6. Sterling Thomas, Bentonville, 5-0; 7. (tie) Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, and Colette Tesoro, West, 4-10. Long Jump 1. Georgia Brain, Rogers, 17-9; 2. Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, 17-1.75; 3. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 16-9.25; 4. Winnie Spurlock, West 16-9; 5. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 16-8.75; 6. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 16-6.75; 7. Gracie Carter, Van Buren, 16-6.75; 8. RJ Brennan, Fayetteville, 16-6.25. Pole Vault 1. Emily Roberts, Har-Ber, 12-0; 2. Isabel Garton, Fayetteville, 10-0; 3. Kristen Gibbs, Fayetteville, 9-8; 4. Payton Hufford, Bentonville, 9-0; 5. Sydney Overton, Rogers, 8-6; 6. Kaitlyn Craft, Heritage, 8-6; 7. Lynsie Waldrop, Bentonville, 8-6; 8. Nicole Garcia, Rogers, 8-0. Shot Put 1. Shonyea Lind, Bentonville, 39-1.25; 2. Amber Covington, Rogers, 37-0; 3. Jasy Sheets, West, 33-5; 4. Diamond Terry, Fayetteville, 32-10; 5. Kaia Tennis, West, 32-6; 6. Kelsey Ross, Bentonville, 32-4.5; 7. Kate Benninghoff, Rogers, 30-5.5; 8. Jaylee McCain, Heritage, 30-1. Triple Jump 1. Georgia Brain, Rogers, 36-10.5; 2. Sydney Suggs, Bentonville, 35-3.75; 3. Avery Hughes, Bentonville, 35-2; 4. Gracie Carter, Van Buren, 34-11; 5. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 34-3.25; 6. Elizabeth Baker, Fayetteville, 33-10; 7. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 33-8.75; 8. Megan Hastings, Fayetteville, 32-7.5.

Molly Odell led Bentonville's charge in the discus with her winning throw of 115 feet, 3 inches, followed by Kelsey Ross at 107-2, Julianna Evanoff at 105-11 and Shonyea Lind at 104-1.

"You can't set your day up better than the first event out of the blocks and do that well," Ramaker said. "And those girls have been throwing all year, so it wasn't an impossibility for that to happen. But you still have to do it, and only one of them had prequalified. There were nerves, but they came out and threw well today."

Discus wasn't the only event where the Lady Tigers piled up points as Bentonville picked up 23 points in the 3,200-meter run, with senior Tori Willis leading a 1-2-4 finish with her winning time of 11 minutes, 25.60 seconds. Fellow senior Lainey Quandt led a 1-3-4-8 finish in the 1,600 with her time of 4 minutes, 59.80 seconds as Bentonville picked up 22 points, then she and teammate Emily Robinson finished one-two in the 800.

That helped Bentonville finish the meet with 215.5 points. Rogers High was a distant second with 137.5, followed by Fayetteville with 119.5.

"I give those distance kids all the credit in the world," Ramaker said. "A lot of things worked out well and went to script, so I was pleased with that. Lainey, Emily and Tori -- their races have been stellar all year long. We did enough in the jumps to qualify everybody we needed there, and the 300 hurdles, same thing."

On the boys' side, Fayetteville was able to win the team title despite holding some athletes out of certain events, such as freshman standout Isaiah Sategna in the 110 hurdles and senior distance runner Camren Fischer out of all three distance races. The Bulldogs compiled 170.5 points, followed by Bentonville with 147.2 and Rogers with 121.2.

Other Bulldogs came through with first-place finishes. Those people included Ryan Roark in the pole vault (16-0), the 4x800 relay team of Wayne Narcisso, Zane Thompson, Sam Fischer and Camren Fischer (8:08.13), Drake Stanton in the 100 (10.94), and the 4x100 team of Connor Flannigan, Stanton, Bryan Marks and Link Lindsey (42.58).

"It's all about the team, and we've been preaching that since last year at Bryant," Yoakum said. "We're trying to build up a team here, and I think that's what we showed here. We have a lot of people and a lot of parts, and hopefully it's enough to win a state championship. It's still going to be a hard week next week."

Sategna not only sat out the 100 hurdles, but also the 4x400 relay despite his pleas to Yoakum to run. The freshman, however, performed well in the events he did compete in, including a meet record in the long jump as he leaped 23-11 and broke the previous mark of 23-10 set by Robert Wright of Conway in 1981.

"On my first jump, I didn't feel that good of a pop," said Sategna, who also won the 300 hurdles (38.69) and the 200 (22.07). "I didn't feel that good, but when I hit 23-11 I was so happy to be jumping good again. At Fayetteville, I only jumped 22 feet, so that's a big improvement. That's close to my lifetime-best of 24-1, but that was indoors."

Sports on 04/27/2019